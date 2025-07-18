Remote Client

User authentication is based on the NGC API KEY and can be done with the following command:

Copy Copied! BASE_URL=https://IP_of_machine_deployed/api/v1 NGC_API_KEY=zZYtczM5amdtdDcwNjk0cnA2bGU2bXQ3bnQ6NmQ4NjNhMDItMTdmZS00Y2QxLWI2ZjktNmE5M2YxZTc0OGyS $ tao-client login --ngc-api-key $NGC_API_KEY --ngc-org-name ea-tlt

After authentication, the command line syntax is:

Copy Copied! $ tao-client <network> <action> <args>

For example:

Copy Copied! $ tao-client dino experiment-run-action --action train --id 042559ec-ab3e-438d-9c94-2cab38f76efc --specs '<json_loadable_specs_string_from_get_spec_action>'

Note You can always use the --help argument to retrieve the command usage information.

To list supported networks:

Copy Copied! $ tao-client -–help

To list supported Dino actions: