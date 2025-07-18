NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0  ActionRecognitionNet

ActionRecognitionNet

ActionRecognitionNet takes a sequence of images as network input and predicts the people’s action in those images. TAO provides the network backbones in 2D/3D with the following input options: RGB-only input, optical flow (OF) only input, and two-stream joint input (RGB+OF).

action_recognition_arch.png

Action Recognition Net Architecture

Preparing the Dataset

ActionRecognitionNet requires RGB video frames for the RGB input stream and optical flow vectors for the OF input stream. The x-axis and y-axis of the raw optical flow vectors should be mapped to grayscale images for training. We provide a tool to preprocess sample. This tool converts the video to frames and generate optical flow images based on the NVIDIA Optical Flow (NVOF) SDK.

Organize the data in the following structure:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/Dataset
    /class_a
        /video_1
            /rgb
                000000.png
                000001.png
                ...
                N.png
            /u
                000000.jpg
                000001.jpg
                ...
                N-1.jpg
            /v
                000000.jpg
                000001.jpg
                ...
                N-1.jpg

The root directory of dataset contains multiple sub-directories for different classes. Each class directory has sub-folders for different videos, and each of these subfolders contain rgb, u and v folders that respectively hold RGB frames, optical flow x-axis grayscale images, and optical flow y-axis grayscale images. The u and v folders can be empty if you want to train an RGB-only model. A script is provided to generate RGB frames only.

Note

The preprocess tool is released on Github under the MIT license. And all-in-one scripts are provided for processing HMDB51 datasets.

The common data process pipeline can be depicted with the following diagrams:

rgb_preprocess_pipe.png

RGB-Only data process pipeline

of_preprocess_pipe.png

OF-Only data process pipeline

Creating an Experiment Spec File

The spec file for ActionRecognitionNet includes model, train, and dataset parameters. Here is an example spec for training a 3D RGB-only model with a resnet18 backbone on a dataset that contains 5 classes: “walk”, “sits”, “squat”, “fall”, “bend”:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
model:
  model_type: rgb
  backbone: resnet18
  rgb_seq_length: 3
  input_type: 3d
  sample_rate: 1
  dropout_ratio: 0.0
dataset:
  train_dataset_dir: /data/train
  val_dataset_dir: /data/test
  label_map:
    walk: 0
    sits: 1
    squat: 2
    fall: 3
    bend: 4
  output_shape:
  - 224
  - 224
  batch_size: 32
  workers: 8
  clips_per_video: 15
  augmentation_config:
    train_crop_type: no_crop
    horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
    rgb_input_mean: [0.5]
    rgb_input_std: [0.5]
    val_center_crop: False
train:
  optim:
    lr: 0.0005
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0005
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_decay: 0.1
    lr_steps: [15, 25]
    patience: 1
    min_lr: 0.0001
  num_epochs: 10
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  clip_grad_norm: 0.0
  num_gpus: 1
  gpu_ids: [0]
  seed: 1234

Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported Values
model dict config The configuration of the model architecture
dataset dict config The configuration of the dataset
train dict config The configuration of the training task
evaluate dict config The configuration of the evaluation task
inference dict config The configuration of the inference task
encryption_key string None The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files
results_dir string /results The directory where experiment results are saved
export dict config The configuration of the ONNX export task

model

The model parameter provides options to change the ActionRecognitionNet architecture.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
model:
  model_type: rgb
  backbone: resnet18
  rgb_seq_length: 3
  input_type: 3d
  sample_rate: 1
  dropout_ratio: 0.0

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
model_type string joint The type of model, which can be rgb for the RGB-only model, of for the OF-only model, or joint for the RGB+OF model rgb/of/joint
backbone string resnet18 The backbone of the model. Currently supported backbones are ResNet18/34/50/101 resnet18/34/50/101
input_type string 2d The type of input for the model. It can be 2d or 3d. 2d/3d
rgb_seq_length unsigned int 3 The number of RGB frames for single inference >0
rgb_pretrained_model_path string None The absolute path to pretrained weights for the RGB model
rgb_pretrained_num_classes unsigned int 0 The number of classes for the pretrained RGB model. Use 0 to specify the same number of classes as the current training. >=0
of_seq_length unsigned int 10 The number of optical flow frames for single inference >0
of_pretrained_model_path string None The absolute path to pretrained weights for the OF model
of_pretrained_num_classes unsigned int 0 The number of classes for the pretrained RGB model. Use 0 to specify the same number of classes as the current training. >=0
joint_pretrained_model_path string None The absolute path to pretrained weights for the joint model
num_fc unsigned int 64 The number of hidden units for the joint model >0
sample_rate unsigned int 1 The sample rate to pick consecutive frames. For example, if the sample_rate is 2, the frame will be picked every 2 frames. >0
dropout_ratio float 0.5 The probability to drop out hidden units 0.0 ~ 1.0

train

The train parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
train:
  optim:
    lr: 0.0005
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0005
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_decay: 0.1
    lr_steps: [15, 25]
    patience: 1
    min_lr: 0.0001
  num_epochs: 10
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  clip_grad_norm: 0.0
  num_gpus: 1
  gpu_ids: [0]
  seed: 1234

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use for distributed training >0
gpu_ids List[int] [0] The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training
seed unsigned int 1234 The random seed for random, NumPy, and torch >0
num_epochs unsigned int 10 The total number of epochs to run the experiment >0
checkpoint_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved >0
validation_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the validation is run >0
resume_training_checkpoint_path string The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from
results_dir string /results/train The directory to save training results
optim dict config The config for SGD optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay >1
clip_grad_norm float 0.0 The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. 0.0 means don’t clip >=0

optim

The optim parameter defines the config for the SGD optimizer in training, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
optim:
  lr: 0.0005
  momentum: 0.9
  weight_decay: 0.0005
  lr_scheduler: MultiStep
  lr_decay: 0.1
  lr_steps: [15, 25]
  patience: 1
  min_lr: 0.0001

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

lr float 5e-4 The initial learning rate for the training >0.0
momentum float 0.9 The momentum for the SGD optimizer >0.0
weight_decay float 5e-4 The weight decay coefficient >0.0

lr_scheduler

string

MultiStep

The learning scheduler. Two schedulers are provided:
* MultiStep : decrease the lr by lr_decay at setting steps;
* AutoReduce : decrease the lr by lr_decay while lr_monitor doesn’t decline more than 0.1% of the previous value.

MultiStep/AutoReduce
lr_decay float 0.1 The decreasing factor for learning rate scheduler >0.0
lr_steps int list [15, 25] The steps to decrease the learning rate for the MultiStep scheduler int list
lr_monitor string val_loss The monitor value for the AutoReduce scheduler val_loss/train_loss
patience unsigned int 1 The number of epochs with no improvement, after which learning rate will be reduced >0
min_lr float 1e-4 The minimum learning rate in the training >0.0

dataset

The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dataset:
  train_dataset_dir: /data/train
  val_dataset_dir: /data/test
  label_map:
    walk: 0
    sits: 1
    squa: 2
    fall: 3
    bend: 4
  output_shape:
  - 224
  - 224
  batch_size: 32
  workers: 8
  clips_per_video: 15
  augmentation_config:
    train_crop_type: no_crop
    horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
    rgb_input_mean: [0.5]
    rgb_input_std: [0.5]
    val_center_crop: False

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
train_dataset_dir string The path to the train dataset
val_dataset_dir string The path to the validation dataset
label_map dict A dict that maps the class names to indices
output_shape list [224, 224] The output shape after augmentation unsigned int list with size=2
batch_size unsigned int 32 The batch size for training and validation >0
workers unsigned int 8 The number of parallel workers processing data >0
clips_per_video unsigned int 1 The number of clips sampled from a video in an epoch >0
augmentation_config dict config The parameters to define the augmentation method

Note

For a 3D model, the input layout is NCDHW, where N is the batch size, C is the input channel, D is the depth or sequence length, H is the image height, and W is the image width.

For a 2D model, the input layout is N[CxD]HW.

augmentation_config

The augmentation_config parameter contains hyperparameters for augmentation.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
augmentation_config:
  train_crop_type: no_crop
  horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
  rgb_input_mean: [0.5]
  rgb_input_std: [0.5]
  val_center_crop: False
Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values

train_crop_type

string

random_crop

The crop type when training:
* random_crop: Randomly crop the output_shape area on the images.
* multi_scale_crop: Crop the four corners and center of a image
with multiple scales and randomly pick one cropped from them.
* no_crop: Don’t crop the training images.

random_crop
multi_scale_crop
no_crop
scales float list [1.0] The scales to generate the crop pattern in multi_scale_crop float list / >0.0
rgb_input_mean float list [0.485, 0.456, 0.406] The input mean for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std float list / size=1 or 3
rgb_input_std float list [0.229, 0.224, 0.225] The input std for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std float list / size=1 or 3
of_input_mean float list [0.5] The input mean for OF frames: (input - mean) / std float list / size=1 or 3
of_input_rgb float list [0.5] The input std for OF frames: (input - mean) / std float list / size=1 or 3
val_center_crop bool False Specifies whether to center crop the images in validation.

crop_smaller_edge

unsigned int

256

 Specifies whether to resize the images, with crop_smaller_edge applied to the short side before random_crop in training or center_crop in validation. >0

Training the Model

Use the following command to run ActionRecognitionNet training:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao model action_recognition train [-h] -e <experiment_spec_file>
                             [results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
                             [model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
                             [dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
                             [train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
                             [train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                             [train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec:

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Note

For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose 2 variables for each respective task: num_gpus and gpu_ids, which default to 1 and [0], respectively. If both are passed, but inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1, gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting with more GPUs, for example num_gpus = 1 -> num_gpus = 2.

Checkpointing and Resuming Training

At every train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth. These are saved in train.results_dir, like so:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ ls /results/train

'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'

The latest checkpoint is also saved as ar_model_latest.pth. Training automatically resumes from ar_model_latest.pth, if it exists in train.results_dir. This is superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path, if it is provided.

The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either:

  • Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended)

  • Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory

Evaluating the Model

The evaluation metric of ActionRecognitionNet is recognition accuracy. Two modes of video sampling strategies are provided for evaluation on a video: center and conv.

The center evaluation inference is performed on the middle part of frames in a video clip. For example, if the model requires 32 frames as input and a video clip has 128 frames, then the frames from index 48 to index 79 will be used to perform inference.

The conv evaluation inference is performed on a number of segments out of a video clip. For example, a video clip is divided uniformly into 10 parts; the center of each segments is treated as a starting point from which 32 consecutive frames are chosen to form an inference segment. In this manner, an inference segment is generated for every part the video was divided into. And the final label of the video is determined by the average score of those 10 segments.

Use the following command to run ActionRecognitionNet evaluation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao model action_recognition evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
                             evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
                             [evaluate.batch_size=<batch size>]
                             [evaluate.test_dataset_dir=<path to test dataset>]
                             [evaluate.video_eval_mode=<evaluation mode for the video>]
                             [evaluate.video_num_segments=<number of segments for ``conv`` mode>]
                             [evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                             [evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Multi-GPU evaluation is currently not supported for Action Recognition.

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: THe xperiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as a training spec file.

  • evaluate.checkpoint: The .pth model.

Optional Arguments

  • evaluate.batch_size: The batch size to perform inference in evaluation. The default value is 1.

  • evaluate.test_dataset_dir: The path to the test dataset. If not set, the validation dateset in the experiment_spec will be used.

  • evaluate.video_eval_mode: The evaluation mode for the video:

    • center: Evaluation inference is performed on the middle part of frames in the video clip. This is the default mode.

    • conv: Evaluation inference is performed on a number of segments out of a video clip. The final prediction is averaged among all the segments.

  • evaluate.video_num_segments: The number of segments sampled in a video clip for conv evaluation mode. The default value is 10.

  • evaluate.results_dir: The results directory. Defaults to /results/evaluate.

Running Inference on the Model

Use the following command to run inference on ActionRecognitionNet with the .pth model.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao model action_recognition inference -e <experiment_spec>
                             inference.checkpoint=<inference model>
                             inference.inference_dataset_dir=<path to dataset to be inferenced>
                             [inference.batch_size=<batch size>]
                             [inference.video_inf_mode=<inference >]
                             [inference.video_num_segments]
                             [inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                             [inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

The output is formatted as [video_sample_path] [labels list of inference segments in this video].

Multi-GPU inference is currently not supported for Action Recognition.

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up inference. This can be the same as the training spec.

  • inference.checkpoint: The .pth model to perform inference with.

  • inference.inference_dataset_dir: The path to the dataset to perform inference with. It should be a class-level directory, as described in the Preparing the Dataset section.

Optional Arguments

  • inference.batch_size: The batch size to perform inference in evaluation. The default value is 1.

  • inference.video_inf_mode: The inference mode for the video:

    • center: Inference is performed on the middle part of frames in the video clip. This is the default mode.

    • conv: Inference is performed on a number of segments in a video clip. All the segment preidctions are kept in a label list.

  • inference.video_num_segments: The number of segments sampled in a video clip for the conv inference mode.

  • inference.results_dir: The results directory. Defaults to /results/inference.

The expected output for the fall class would be as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/path/to/fall/video_1 [fall]
/path/to/fall/video_2 [fall]
...

Exporting the Model

Use the following command to export ActionRecognitionNet to .etlt format for deployment:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao model action_recognition export -e <experiment_spec>
                             export.checkpoint=<tlt checkpoint to be exported>
                             [export.gpu_id=<gpu index>]
                             [export.onnx_file=<path to exported file>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export. This can be the same as the training spec.

  • export.checkpoint: The .pth model to be exported.

Optional Arguments

  • export.gpu_id: The GPU index used to run the export. We can specify the GPU index used to run export when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that export can only run on a single GPU

  • export.onnx_file: The path to save the exported model to. The default path is in the same directory of \*.pth model.

Deploying the Model

The deep learning and computer vision models that you trained can be deployed on edge devices, such as a Jetson Xavier, Jetson Nano, or Tesla, or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. The exported \*.etlt model can be used in a stand-alone TensorRT inference sample or in DeepStream.

DeepStream SDK is a streaming analytic toolkit to accelerate building AI-based video analytic applications. TAO is integrated with DeepStream SDK, so models trained with TAO will work out of the box with Deepstream.

Deploying the ActionRecognitionNet in the DeepStream Sample

Once you get the .etlt ActionRecognitionNet model, you can deploy it into the DeepStream 3d-action-recognition sample app. Refer to the sample applications documentation for detailed steps to run action recogintion in DeepStream.

Running ActionRecognitionNet Inference on the Stand-Alone Sample

A stand-alone TensorRT inference sample is also provided. It consumes the TensorRT engine and supports running with 2D/3D input on images. The sample can be found on Github.

To use this sample, you need to generate the TensorRT engine out of a \*.etlt model using trtexec.

Using trtexec

For instructions on generating TensorRT engine using trtexec command, refer to trtexec guide for ActionRecognitionNet.

Usage of Inference Sample

After you get the TensorRT engine, you can deploy the engine in the stand-alone sample. Use the following command to run inference:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
python ar_trt_inference.py --input_images_folder <path to input images folder> \
                           --trt_engine <path to tensorrt engine> \
                           [--center_crop] \
                           [--input_2d]

Required Arguments

  • --input_images_folder: The path to input images folder. It should be a video_<n> level directory as described in the Preparing the Dataset. section.

  • --trt_engine: The path to the TensorRT engine.

Optional Arguments

  • --center_crop: Resizes the input images with a short side to 256 and center crops to a 224x224 area. If this flag is not set, the input images will be directly resized to 224x224.

  • --input_2d: Set this flag if the engine is generated from a 2D model.

Note

The script does inference on the images in the folder through a 32-len sliding window with stride 1, which means the inference is done on sequences as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[frame_0, frame_1, frame_2, ..., frame_31]
[frame_1, frame_2, frame_3, ..., frame_32]
....

Previous ReIdentificationNet
Next BEVFusion
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 18, 2025.