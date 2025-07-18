Getting Started

To help you get started with the TAO, NVIDIA distributes a package that consists of setup scripts and tutorial notebooks in GitHub under the tao_tutorials repository.

You can download this resource by cloning the repository to your local machine with the following command:

Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/tao_tutorials.git

The file hierarchy and contents of the package are as follows:

Copy Copied! setup |--> quickstart_launcher.sh |--> quickstart_api_bare_metal |--> quickstart_api_aws_eks |--> quickstart_api_azure_aks |--> quickstart_api_gcp_gke notebooks |--> tao_api_starter_kit |--> api |--> automl |--> end2end |--> dataset_prepare |--> client |--> automl |--> end2end |--> dataset_prepare |--> tao_launcher_starter_kit |--> dino |--> deformable_detr |--> classification_pyt |--> ocdnet |--> ... |--> tao_data_services |--> data |--> ...

The tao_tutorials repository is broadly classified into two components: