Getting Started
This section provides a video- and text-based quick start guide for installing and running TAO.
Hardware Requirements
TAO is supported on discrete GPUs such as H100, A100, A40, A30, A2, A16, A100x, A30x, V100, T4, Titan-RTX, and Quadro-RTX.
TAO is not supported on GPUs before the Pascal generation.
Minimum System Configuration
8 GB system RAM
4 GB of GPU RAM
8 core CPU
1 NVIDIA GPU
100 GB of SSD space
Recommended System Configuration
32 GB system RAM
32 GB of GPU RAM
8 core CPU
1 NVIDIA GPU
100 GB of SSD space
Software Requirements
|Software
|Version
|** Comment**
|Ubuntu LTS
|22.04
|python
|>3.9,<=3.10
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|docker-ce
|>19.03.5
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|docker-API
|1.40
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|
nvidia-container-toolkit
|>1.3.0-1
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|nvidia-container-runtime
|3.4.0-1
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|nvidia-docker2
|2.5.0-1
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|nvidia-driver
|>550.xx
|Not needed if you use TAO API
|python-pip
|>21.06
|Not needed if you use TAO API
To help you get started with the TAO, NVIDIA distributes a package that consists of setup scripts and tutorial notebooks in GitHub under the tao_tutorials repository.
You can download this resource by cloning the repository to your local machine with the following command:
git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/tao_tutorials.git
The file hierarchy and contents of the package are as follows:
setup
|--> quickstart_launcher.sh
|--> quickstart_api_bare_metal
|--> quickstart_api_aws_eks
|--> quickstart_api_azure_aks
|--> quickstart_api_gcp_gke
notebooks
|--> tao_api_starter_kit
|--> api
|--> automl
|--> end2end
|--> dataset_prepare
|--> client
|--> automl
|--> end2end
|--> dataset_prepare
|--> tao_launcher_starter_kit
|--> dino
|--> deformable_detr
|--> classification_pyt
|--> ocdnet
|--> ...
|--> tao_data_services
|--> data
|--> ...
The
tao_tutorials repository is broadly classified into two components:
setup: A set of quick start scripts to help you install and deploy the TAO launcher and the TAO APIs on various Cloud Service Providers.
notebooks: Beginner friendly end-to-end tutorial notebooks that will help you hit the ground running with TAO. The notebooks install TAO, download the required data, and run TAO commands end-to-end for various use cases.
These notebooks are split into three categories:
tao_api_starter_kit: End-to-end notebooks that help you learn the features supported by the TAO API model of execution.
The notebooks under the api directory work directly at the REST API level using REST API requests, while the client directory uses the TAO Client CLI to interact with the API server.
tao_launcher_starter_kit: Sample notebooks that walk you through the end-to-end workflow for all the
computer-vision models supported in TAO. You can interact with TAO using the TAO launcher CLI.
tao_data_services: Sample notebooks that walk you through the end-to-end workflow of the different
dataset manipulation and annotation tools that are included as part of TAO.
TAO is built for users with varying levels of AI expertise. The getting started guide is thus split into different sections for different levels of user experience: