NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0  Classification (TF2) with TAO Deploy

Classification (TF2) with TAO Deploy

TF2 Classification ONNX file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao deploy to generate optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the TF2 Classification, please refer to TF2 Classification training documentation.

Converting ONNX File into TensorRT Engine

Same spec file can be used with the tao model classification_tf2 export command.

GenTrtEngine Config

The gen_trt_engine configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .onnx model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value
onnx_file The path to the exported .onnx model string
trt_engine The path where the generated engine will be stored string
results_dir Directory to save the output log. If not specified log will be saved under global $results_dir/gen_trt_engine string
tensorrt TensorRT config Dict

The tensorrt configuration contains specification of the TensorRT engine and calibration requirements. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | data_type | The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine | string | FP32 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | min_batch_size | The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | opt_batch_size | The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_batch_size | The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_workspace_size | The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine | unsigned int | 2 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | calibration | Calibration config | Dict | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

The calibration configuration specifies the location of the calibration data and where to save the calibration cache file. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_image_dir | The directory containing images to be used for calibration | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_cache_file | The path to calibration cache file | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batches | The number of batches to be iterated for calibration | unsigned int | 10 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batch_size | The batch size for each batch | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_data_file | The path to calibration data file | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

Below is a sample spec file for TF2 classification.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
results_dir: '/results'
dataset:
  num_classes: 20
  train_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/train"
  val_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/val"
  preprocess_mode: 'torch'
  augmentation:
    enable_color_augmentation: True
    enable_center_crop: True
train:
  qat: False
  checkpoint: ''
  batch_size_per_gpu: 64
  num_epochs: 80
  optim_config:
    optimizer: 'sgd'
  lr_config:
    scheduler: 'cosine'
    learning_rate: 0.05
    soft_start: 0.05
  reg_config:
    type: 'L2'
    scope: ['conv2d', 'dense']
    weight_decay: 0.00005
model:
  backbone: 'efficientnet-b0'
  input_width: 256
  input_height: 256
  input_channels: 3
  input_image_depth: 8
evaluate:
  dataset_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test'
  checkpoint: ''
  trt_engine: '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine'
  top_k: 3
  batch_size: 256
  n_workers: 8
inference:
  checkpoint: ''
  trt_engine: '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine'
  image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test/aeroplane'
  classmap: '/results/train/classmap.json'
export:
  checkpoint: ''
  onnx_file: '/results/efficientnet-b0.onnx'
gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: '/results/efficientnet-b0.onnx'
  trt_engine: '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine'
  tensorrt:
    data_type: "fp32"
    max_workspace_size: 4
    max_batch_size: 16
    calibration:
      cal_image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test'
      cal_data_file: '/results/calib.tensorfile'
      cal_cache_file: '/results/cal.bin'
      cal_batches: 10

Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine generation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           export.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           export.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           export.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit.

  • results_dir: A global result directory where the experiment outputs and log would be written under <task> subdirectory.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           export.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
           export.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           export.tensorrt.data_type=fp16

Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine

Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file.

Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine evaluation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy classification_tf2 evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           evaluate.results_dir=/path/to/outputs

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit.

  • results_dir: A global result directory where the experiment outputs and log would be written under <task> subdirectory.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy classification_tf2 evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine

Same spec file as TAO inference spec file.

Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine inference:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy classification_tf2 inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           results_dir=/path/to/outputs

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference specification file.

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit.

  • results_dir: A global result directory where the experiment outputs and log would be written under <task> subdirectory.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy classification_tf2 inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR

The csv predictions will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/result.csv.
Previous Classification (TF1) with TAO Deploy
Next Deformable DETR with TAO Deploy
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 18, 2025.