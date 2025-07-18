Migrating from TAO 4.0.x to TAO 5.0.0

To migrate to TAO 5.0.0, you must first upgrade your TAO workflows to TAO 4.0.0. Follow these instructions to upgrade from an older version of TAO (previously named “Transfer Learning Toolkit”) to version 4.0.x.

In version 5.0.0, TAO introduces the notion of a task_group , which is a collection of tasks that can be associated with a specific modality. The following are supported modalities:

model

dataset

deploy

All models that were included as tasks until 4.0.x are now grouped under the model task group. All the tasks that were included as part of the tao-deploy CLI are now grouped under the deploy task group.

The task_group dataset has been introduced in TAO 5.0.0. It includes tasks and associated sub-tasks that help with generating labels from raw images ( autolabel ), inspecting and validating a pre-existing annotated dataset ( analytics ), converting a pre-existing annotated dataset ( annotation ) from one format to another (e.g. from KITTI to COCO), and enhancing a dataset by running offline augmentation ( augmentation ).

For more information on the dataset task group, refer to the Data Services chapter.

The table below shows a summary of the expected changes in the CLI. This is not an exhaustive list of all actions, but these changes can be generalized to all networks included as part of TAO 4.0.x.