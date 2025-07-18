Deploying nvOCDR to DeepStream

NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
The nvOCDR library wraps the entire inference pipeline for optical character detection and recognition (OCR). This library consumes OCDNet and OCRNet models that are trained on TAO. Whether you are building a surveillance system, a traffic monitoring application, or any other type of video-analytics solution, the nvOCDR library is an essential tool for achieving accurate and reliable results. This guide will walk through the steps for intgerating the nvOCDR library into DeepStream. Refer to the nvOCDR documentation for more information about nvOCDR.

Get Trained OCDNet and OCRNet Models

To deploy nvOCDR in DeepStream, you need to first train the OCDNet and OCRNet models with TAO. You can either get started with models from the NVIDIA TAO PTM (Pretrained Model) or can train your own model with TAO. Refer to the training documentation for OCDNet and OCRNet to learn how to train your own model.

Download TAO PTM from NGC

Note

Refer to NGC to set up your environment to run ngc commands.

You can download the pretrained OCDNet and OCRNet models with the following commands:

mkdir -p pretrained_models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocdnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocrnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models

A character_list.txt file is included with the pretrained OCRNet ONNX model. This is the vocabulary of the trained OCRNet model and is consumed by the nvOCDR library. Refer to the Preparing the Dataset section of the OCRNet documentation for more information about the character_list.txt.

Set Up the Software Environment

Once you have the pretrained OCD/OCRNet models, you can build the software environment with one-click script or follow the step by step guidance.

One-Click Script:

You could find the script under deepstream in nvOCDR repository.

./build_docker.sh <path_to_ocdnet_onnx> <path_to_ocrnet_onnx> <path_to_ocr_character_list> \
                  <ocdnet_height> <ocdnet_width> \
                  <ocdnet_max_batch_size> <gpu_id>

Step by Step

If you need to set up the DeepStream development environment step by step, then:

  • On x86 platforms, you can start from the following container:

    docker run --gpus=all -v <work_path>:<work_path> --rm -it --privileged --net=host nvcr.io/nvidia/deepstream:6.2-triton bash

# install opencv
apt update && apt install -y libopencv-dev

  • On Jetson platforms, you can start from the L4T container:

    docker run --gpus=all -v <work_path>:<work_path> --rm -it --privileged --net=host nvcr.io/nvidia/deepstream-l4t:6.2-triton bash

# install opencv
apt update && apt install -y libopencv-dev

    On Jetson platforms, you can also install Jetpack version 5.1 or greater and run the following command to install opencv:

    # install opencv
apt update && apt install -y libopencv-dev

Note

If you’re using TensorRT 8.6 and above, you can skip the following steps of compiling TensorRT OSS plugin.

Next, you need to compile the TensorRT OSS plugin because OCDNet requires modulatedDeformConvPlugin:

  1. Get the TensorRT repository:

    git clone -b release/8.6 https://github.com/NVIDIA/TensorRT.git
cd TensorRT
git submodule update --init --recursive

  2. Compile the TensorRT libnvinfer_plugin.so file:

    mkdir build && cd build
# On X86 platform
cmake ..
# On Jetson platform
# cmake .. -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/
make nvinfer_plugin -j4

  3. Copy the library to the system library path:

    cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.0 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2
# On Jetson platform:
# cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.0 /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2

Generate a TensorRT Engine for OCDNet and OCRNet

After setting up the envrionment, you need to generate the TensorRT engine for the OCDNet and OCRNet models. This engine is used for running the models on the GPU. Use the following commands to generate TRT engines for OCDNet and OCRNet with dynamic batch size and specific height and weights:

  • Generate the OCDNet TRT engine with trtexec:

    /usr/src/tensorrt/bin/trtexec --onnx=<path_to_pretrained ocdnet.onnx> --minShapes=input:1x3x736x1280 --optShapes=input:1x3x736x1280 --maxShapes=input:4x3x736x1280 --fp16 --saveEngine=<work_path>/ocdnet.fp16.engine

  • Generate the OCRNet TRT engine with trtexec:

    /usr/src/tensorrt/bin/trtexec --onnx=<path_to_pretrained ocrnet.onnx> --minShapes=input:1x1x32x100 --optShapes=input:32x1x32x100 --maxShapes=input:32x1x32x100 --fp16 --saveEngine=<work_path>/ocrnet.fp16.engine

Build the nvOCDR Library and DeepStream Intermedia Library

You must build the nvOCDR library and the DeepStream intermedia library. These libraries are used for integrating the trained models into the DeepStream pipeline.

  • Get the nvOCDR repository:

    git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA-AI-IOT/NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution.git

  • Compile the libnvocdr.so nvOCDR library:

    cd NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution
make
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=$(pwd)

  • Compile the libnvocdr_impl.so nvOCDR intermedia library for DeepStream:

    cd deepstream
make

Run the nvOCDR DeepStream Sample:

Finally, you can run the nvOCDR DeepStream sample to test the integration of the trained models into the DeepStream pipeline. You can build the DeepStream OCR pipeline with gst-launch-1.0 or run it with a C++ sample on github

Running the Pipeline with gst-launch-1.0

  • The following command runs a JPEG-image input pipeline with input batch-size=1. The output image is saved to output.jpg:

    gst-launch-1.0 filesrc location=<path_to_test_img> ! jpegparse ! nvv4l2decoder  ! \
m.sink_0 nvstreammux name=m batch-size=1 width=1280 height=1080 ! \
nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=<path to libnvocdr_impl.so> \
customlib-props="ocdnet-engine-path:<path to ocdnet.fp16.engine>" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-input-shape:3,736,1280" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-binarize-threshold:0.1" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-polygon-threshold:0.3" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-max-candidate:200" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-engine-path:<path to ocrnet.fp16.engine>" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-dict-path:<path to character_list.txt>" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-input-shape:1,32,100" ! \
nvmultistreamtiler rows=1 columns=1 width=1280 height=720 ! nvvideoconvert ! nvdsosd ! \
nvvideoconvert ! 'video/x-raw,format=I420' ! jpegenc ! jpegparse ! filesink location=output.jpg

  • The following command runs a JPEG-image input pipeline with input batch-size=2:

    gst-launch-1.0 filesrc location=<path_to_test_img> ! jpegparse ! nvv4l2decoder  ! \
m.sink_0 nvstreammux name=m batch-size=2 width=1280 height=1080 ! \
nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=<path to libnvocdr_impl.so> \
customlib-props="ocdnet-engine-path:<path to ocdnet.fp16.engine>" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-input-shape:3,736,1280" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-binarize-threshold:0.1" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-polygon-threshold:0.3" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-max-candidate:200" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-engine-path:<path to ocrnet.fp16.engine>" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-dict-path:<path to character_list.txt>" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-input-shape:1,32,100" !  \
nvmultistreamtiler rows=1 columns=2 width=1280 height=720 ! nvvideoconvert ! nvdsosd ! \
nvvideoconvert ! 'video/x-raw,format=I420' ! jpegenc ! jpegparse ! filesink location=output.jpg \
filesrc location=<path to test image> ! jpegparse ! nvv4l2decoder  ! m.sink_1

Note

If you run into JPEG decoding issue on Jetson devices, try replacing the hardware decoder with the software decoder:

jpegparse ! jpegdec ! nvvideoconvert ! "video/x-raw(memory:NVMM), format=NV12"

  • The following command runs an MP4-video input pipeline with batch-size=1. The output video is saved to output.mp4:

    gst-launch-1.0 filesrc location=<path to test.mp4> ! qtdemux ! h264parse ! nvv4l2decoder ! \
m.sink_0 nvstreammux name=m batch-size=1 width=1280 height=1080 ! \
nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=<path to libnvocdr_impl.so> \
customlib-props="ocdnet-engine-path:<path to ocdnet.fp16.engine>" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-input-shape:3,736,1280" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-binarize-threshold:0.1" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-polygon-threshold:0.3" \
customlib-props="ocdnet-max-candidate:200" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-engine-path:<path to ocrnet.fp16.engine>" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-dict-path:<path to character_list.txt>" \
customlib-props="ocrnet-input-shape:1,32,100" ! \
nvmultistreamtiler rows=1 columns=1 width=1280 height=720 ! nvvideoconvert ! nvdsosd ! \
nvvideoconvert ! 'video/x-raw(memory:NVMM),format=I420' ! nvv4l2h264enc ! h264parse ! \
mux.video_0 qtmux name=mux ! filesink location=output.mp4

You can download a test video from this link.

Configuring the nvOCDR Library

You can configure the nvOCDR library parameters using the customlib-props arguments of nvdsvideotemplate. This is the template for setting the parameters:

nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=libnvocdr_impl.so customlib-props="<nvOCDR attribute>:<nvOCDR attr value>"
Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported
ocdnet-engine-path String The absolute path to the OCDNet TensorRT engine

ocdnet-input-shape

String

The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCDNet TensorRT engine.
Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.

ocdnet-binarize-threshold Float The threshold value to binarize the OCDNet output >0
ocdnet-unclip-ratio Float 1.5 The unclip ratio of the detected text region, which determines the output size >0

ocdnet-polygon-threshold

Float

The threshold value to filter the polygons generated from the OCDNet postprocess based on the
confidence score of polygons

[0, 1]
ocdnet-max-candidate Unsigned int The maximum output polygons from OCDNet >0

rectifier-upsidedown

Unsigned int

0

The flag to enable upside-down processing in the Rectifier module.
Set this option to 1 to enable nvOCDR to recognize characters totally upside down. The default value is 0.

0, 1
ocrnet-engine-path String The absolute path to the OCRNet TensorRT engine
ocrnet-dict-path String The absolute path to the OCRNet vocabulary file

ocrnet-input-shape

String

The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCRNet TensorRT engine.
Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.

is_high_resolution Unsigned int 0 The flag to enable crop-based inference for high resolution input 0, 1
overlap-ratio Float 0.5 The overlap ratio of cropped patches for crop-based inference [0, 1]
ocrnet-decode String CTC The decode mode of OCRNet CTC, Attnetion

Integrating nvOCDR with Triton Inference Server

Triton Inference Server is an open source inference serving software that streamlines AI inferencing. Triton enables teams to deploy any AI model from multiple deep learning and machine learning frameworks, including TensorRT, TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX, OpenVINO, Python, RAPIDS FIL.

This guide walks through the steps for intgerating the nvOCDR library into Triton. See nvOCDR documentation for more information about nvOCDR.

  • Step1: Get the nvOCDR repository:

    git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA-AI-IOT/NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution.git

  • Step2: Download TAO PTM from NGC.

    Note

    Refer to NGC to set up your environment to run ngc commands.

    You can download the pretrained OCDNet and OCRNet models with the following commands:

    mkdir -p pretrained_models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocdnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocrnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models

    A character_list.txt file is included with the pretrained OCRNet ONNX model. This is the vocabulary of the trained OCRNet model and is consumed by the nvOCDR library. Refer to the Preparing the Dataset section of the OCRNet documentation for more information about the character_list.txt.

  • Step3: Build Triton server Docker image:

    cd NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution/triton
bash setup_triton_server.sh [OCD input height] [OCD input width] [OCD input max batchsize] [DEVICE] [ocd onnx path> [ocr onnx path] [ocr character list path]

# For example
bash setup_triton_server.sh 736 1280 4 0 model/ocd.onnx model/ocr.onnx model/ocr_character_list

  • Step4: Build Triton client Docker image:

    cd NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution/triton
bash setup_triton_client.sh

  • Step5: Run nvocdr Triton server:

    docker run -it --net=host --gpus all --shm-size 8g nvcr.io/nvidian/tao/nvocdr_triton_server:v1.0 bash
CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=<gpu idx> tritonserver --model-repository /opt/nvocdr/ocdr/triton/models/

    • Inference for high resolution images.

      nvocdr Triton can support hight resolution images as input such as 4000x4000. You can change the spec file /opt/nvocdr/ocdr/triton/models/nvOCDR/spec.json in a Triton server container to support the high resolution images inference.

      # to support high resolution images
is_high_resolution_input: true

      Note

      high resolution image inference only supports a batch size of 1.

  • Step6: Run nvocdr Triton client:

    open a new terminal and run commands below

    docker run -it --rm -v <path to images dir>:<path to images dir>  --net=host nvcr.io/nvidian/tao/nvocdr_triton_client:v1.0 bash
python3 client.py -d <path to images dir> -bs 1

    client.py args:

    • -d : path to the images folder, the support image format includes ‘.jpg’, ‘.jpeg’, ‘.png’.

    • -bs: batch size for inference, only supports a batch size of 1, when running the high resolution inference.

If you want to change some configurations forTriton server , you can exec the Triton server container and stop the tritonserver process, and modify the spec file /opt/nvocdr/ocdr/triton/models/nvOCDR/spec.json. After you finished the modification, you can launch the tritonserver and go to the client container to run the inference.

Below are the parameters in the spec file:

Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported
ocdnet_trt_engine_path String The absolute path to the OCDNet TensorRT engine

ocdnet_infer_input_shape

List

The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCDNet TensorRT engine.
Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.

ocdnet_binarize_threshold Float The threshold value to binarize the OCDNet output >0
ocdnet_unclip_ratio Float 1.5 The unclip ratio of the detected text region, which determines the output size >0

ocdnet_polygon_threshold

Float

The threshold value to filter the polygons generated from the OCDNet postprocess based on the
confidence score of polygons

[0, 1]
ocdnet_max_candidate Unsigned int The maximum output polygons from OCDNet >0

upsidedown

Bool

true

The flag to enable upside-down processing in the Rectifier module.
Set this option to 1 to enable nvOCDR to recognize characters totally upside down. The default value is 0.

0, 1
ocrnet_trt_engine_path String The absolute path to the OCRNet TensorRT engine
ocrnet_dict_file String The absolute path to the OCRNet vocabulary file

ocrnet_infer_input_shape

List

The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCRNet TensorRT engine.
Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.

is_high_resolution_input Bool false The flag to enable crop-based inference for high resolution input true/false
overlapRate Float 0.5 The overlap ratio of cropped patches for crop-based inference [0, 1]
ocrnet_decode String CTC The decode mode of OCRNet CTC, Attention
