The experiments specification (spec file for short) defines all the necessary parameters required to in the entire workflow of a FasterRCNN model, from training to export. Below is a sample of the FasterRCNN spec file. The format of the spec file is a protobuf text (prototxt) message and each of its fields can be either a basic data type or a nested proto message. The top level structure of the spec file is summarized in the table below. From the table, we can see the spec file has 9 components: random_seed , verbose , enc_key , dataset_config , augmentation_config , model_config , training_config , inference_config and evaluation_config .

Here’s a sample of the FasterRCNN spec file:

Copy Copied! random_seed: 42 enc_key: 'nvidia_tlt' verbose: True model_config { input_image_config { image_type: RGB image_channel_order: 'bgr' size_height_width { height: 384 width: 1248 } image_channel_mean { key: 'b' value: 103.939 } image_channel_mean { key: 'g' value: 116.779 } image_channel_mean { key: 'r' value: 123.68 } image_scaling_factor: 1.0 max_objects_num_per_image: 100 } arch: "resnet:18" anchor_box_config { scale: 64.0 scale: 128.0 scale: 256.0 ratio: 1.0 ratio: 0.5 ratio: 2.0 } freeze_bn: True freeze_blocks: 0 freeze_blocks: 1 roi_mini_batch: 256 rpn_stride: 16 use_bias: False roi_pooling_config { pool_size: 7 pool_size_2x: False } all_projections: True use_pooling:False } dataset_config { data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/tfrecords/kitti_trainval/kitti_trainval*" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training" } image_extension: 'png' target_class_mapping { key: 'car' value: 'car' } target_class_mapping { key: 'van' value: 'car' } target_class_mapping { key: 'pedestrian' value: 'person' } target_class_mapping { key: 'person_sitting' value: 'person' } target_class_mapping { key: 'cyclist' value: 'cyclist' } validation_fold: 0 } augmentation_config { preprocessing { output_image_width: 1248 output_image_height: 384 output_image_channel: 3 min_bbox_width: 1.0 min_bbox_height: 1.0 } spatial_augmentation { hflip_probability: 0.5 vflip_probability: 0.0 zoom_min: 1.0 zoom_max: 1.0 translate_max_x: 0 translate_max_y: 0 } color_augmentation { hue_rotation_max: 0.0 saturation_shift_max: 0.0 contrast_scale_max: 0.0 contrast_center: 0.5 } } training_config { enable_augmentation: True enable_qat: False batch_size_per_gpu: 8 num_epochs: 12 retrain_pruned_model: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/faster_rcnn/model_1_pruned.tlt" rpn_min_overlap: 0.3 rpn_max_overlap: 0.7 classifier_min_overlap: 0.0 classifier_max_overlap: 0.5 gt_as_roi: False std_scaling: 1.0 classifier_regr_std { key: 'x' value: 10.0 } classifier_regr_std { key: 'y' value: 10.0 } classifier_regr_std { key: 'w' value: 5.0 } classifier_regr_std { key: 'h' value: 5.0 } rpn_mini_batch: 256 rpn_pre_nms_top_N: 12000 rpn_nms_max_boxes: 2000 rpn_nms_overlap_threshold: 0.7 regularizer { type: L2 weight: 1e-4 } optimizer { sgd { lr: 0.02 momentum: 0.9 decay: 0.0 nesterov: False } } learning_rate { soft_start { base_lr: 0.02 start_lr: 0.002 soft_start: 0.1 annealing_points: 0.8 annealing_points: 0.9 annealing_divider: 10.0 } } lambda_rpn_regr: 1.0 lambda_rpn_class: 1.0 lambda_cls_regr: 1.0 lambda_cls_class: 1.0 } inference_config { images_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/testing/image_2' model: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/faster_rcnn/frcnn_kitti_resnet18_retrain.epoch12.tlt' batch_size: 1 detection_image_output_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/faster_rcnn/inference_results_imgs_retrain' labels_dump_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/faster_rcnn/inference_dump_labels_retrain' rpn_pre_nms_top_N: 6000 rpn_nms_max_boxes: 300 rpn_nms_overlap_threshold: 0.7 object_confidence_thres: 0.0001 bbox_visualize_threshold: 0.6 classifier_nms_max_boxes: 100 classifier_nms_overlap_threshold: 0.3 } evaluation_config { model: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/faster_rcnn/frcnn_kitti_resnet18_retrain.epoch12.tlt' batch_size: 1 validation_period_during_training: 1 rpn_pre_nms_top_N: 6000 rpn_nms_max_boxes: 300 rpn_nms_overlap_threshold: 0.7 classifier_nms_max_boxes: 100 classifier_nms_overlap_threshold: 0.3 object_confidence_thres: 0.0001 use_voc07_11point_metric:False gt_matching_iou_threshold: 0.5 }

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value random_seed The random seed for the experiment. Unsigned int 42 enc_key The encoding and decoding key for the TAO models, can be overridden by the command line arguments of tao model faster_rcnn train , tao model faster_rcnn evaluate and tao model faster_rcnn inference . Str, should not be empty – verbose Controls the logging level during the experiments. Will print more logs if True. Boolean(True or False) False dataset_config The configurations of the dataset, this is the same as dataset_config in DetectNet_v2. proto message – augmentation_config The configuration of the data augmentation, same as DetectNet_v2. proto message – model_config The configuration of the model architecture. proto message – training_config The configurations for doing training with the model. proto message – inference_config The configuration for doing inference with the model. proto message – evaluation_config The configuration for doing evaluation with the model. proto message –

The dataset_config defines the dataset of a FasterRCNN experiments (including training dataset and validation dataset). The definition of FasterRCNN dataset is identical to that of DetectNet_v2. Check the DetectNet_v2 dataset_config documentation for the details of this parameter.

The augmentation_config defines the data augmentation during the training of a FasterRCNN model. The definition of FasterRCNN data augmentation is identical to that of DetectNet_v2. Check the DetectNet_v2 augmentation_config documentation for the details of this parameter.

The model_config defines the FasterRCNN model architecture. In this parameter, we can choose the backbone of the FasterRCNN model, enabling BatchNormalization layers or not, whether or not to freeze the BatchNormalization layers during training, and whether or not to freeze some blocks in the model during training. With this parameter, we can define a specialized FasterRCNN model architecture from the general FasterRCNN application, according to the use cases. Detailed description of this parameter is summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value input_image_config Defines the input image format, including the image channel number, channel order, width and height, and the preprocessings (subtract per-channel mean and divided by a scaling factor) for it before feeding input the model. See below for details. proto message – arch The feature extractor (backbone) for the FasterRCNN model. FasterRCNN supports 14 backbones. str type. The architecture can be ResNet, VGG , GoogLeNet, MobileNet or DarkNet. For each specific architecture, it can have different layers or versions. Details listed below. ResNet series: resnet:10, resnet:18, resnet:34, resnet:50, resnet:101 VGG series: vgg:16, vgg:19 GoogLeNet: googlenet MobileNet series: mobilenet_v1, mobilenet_v2 DarkNet: darknet:19, darknet:53 EfficientNet: efficientnet:b0, efficientnet:b1 Here a notational convention can be used, i.e., for models that can have different numbers of layers, use a colon followed by the layer number as the suffix of the model name. E.g., resnet: – anchor_box_config Configurations of the anchor boxes. proto message. – roi_mini_batch The batch size of ROIs for training the RCNN. int. 256 rpn_stride Cumulative stride from model input to RPN. This value is fixed (16) in current implementation. int. 16 freeze_bn A flag to freeze all the BatchNormalization layers in the model. Freezing a BatchNormalization layer means freezing its moving mean and moving variance while its gamma and beta parameters are still trainable. This is usually used in FasterRCNN training with a small batch size so the moving means and moving variances are initialized from the pretrained model and fixed during training. Boolean. False dropout_rate The dropout rate is applicable to the Dropout layers in the model(if there are any). Currently only VGG 16/19 and EfficientNet has Dropout layers. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.0 drop_connect_rate The drop_connect rate for EfficientNet. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.0 freeze_blocks The list of block IDs to freeze during training. Some times we want to freeze some blocks in the model after loading the pretrained models for some reason (save GPU memory, make training process more stable, etc.). list of ints. For ResNet, the valid block IDs for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3}(inclusive). For VGG, the valid block IDs for freezing is any subset of {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive). For GoogLeNet, the valid block IDs for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7} (inclusive). For MobileNet V1, the valid block IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11}(inclusive). For MobileNet V2, the valid block IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}(inclusive). For DarkNet, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive). For EfficientNet, the valid block IDs is any subset of { 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}(inclusive). leave it unspecified. use_bias A flag to use bias for convlutional layers in the model. If the model has BatchNormalization layers, we usually set it to False. Boolean. False roi_pooling_config The configuration for the ROIPooling (CropAndResize) layer in the model. proto message. – all_projections A flag to replace all the shortcut layers with projection layers in the model. Only valid for ResNet and MobileNet V2. Boolean. False use_pooling A flag to use pooling layers in the model or not. This parameter is valid only for VGG and ResNet. If set to True, pooling layers will be used in the model(produces the same model structures as in papers). Otherwise, strided convlutional layers will be used and pooling layers will be omitted. Boolean. False activation Defines the activation function used in the model. Only valid for EfficientNet. For INT8 deployment, EfficientNet with relu activation will produces much better accuracy (mAP) than the original swish activation. proto message. –

Each of the above proto message parameters will be described in detail below.

The input_image_config defines the supported format of images by FasterRCNN model. We can customize the input image size, the per-channel mean values and scaling factor for image preprocessing. We can also specify the image type (RGB or grayscale) for our training/validation dataset, and the order of the channel if we are going to use RGB images during training. This is described in the table below in detail.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value image_type The type of the images in the dataset. enum type, either RGB or GRAY_SCALE RGB size_min Specify the input image’s smaller side size, exclusive with size_height_width . proto message with only one min parameter to specify the smaller side size in pixel. – size_height_width Specify the input image’s height and width, exclusive with size_min . proto message with two parameters: height and width to specify a fixed image size. – image_channel_order The image channel order. str type. Can be rgb or bgr for RGB images. l for grayscale images. – image_channel_mean Per-channel mean values for the input images. proto dict that maps each channel to its mean values. – image_scaling_factor The image scaling factor to scale the images. Each pixel value will be divided by this number. float. 1.0 max_objects_num_per_image The maximum number of objects of an image in the dataset. int. 100

Note The maximum number of objects in an image depends on the dataset. It is important to set the parameter max_objects_num_per_image to be no less than this number. Otherwise, training will fail.

The parameter anchor_box_config defines the anchor box sizes and aspect ratios in the FasterRCNN model. There are two sub-parameters for it: scale and ratio . Each of them is a list of floats as below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value scale Anchor box scales (sizes) in pixel. list of floats. – ratio Aspect ratios of the anchor boxes. list of floats. –

The roi_pooling_config parameter defines the parameters required in ROIPooling(CropAndResize) layer in the model. Described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value pool_size The output spatial size (height and width) of the pooled ROIs. Only square ROIs are supported, so this parameter is for both height and width. int. 7 pool_size_2x A flag to double the pooled ROIs’ size. If this is set to True. CropAndResize will produces ROIs of size 2*pool_size and in RCNN it will be downsampled 2x to get back to pool_size. Boolean. –

The parameter activation defines the type and parameter for the activation function in a FasterRCNN model. This parameter is only valid for EfficientNet.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value activation_type Type of the activation function. Only relu and swish are supported. str. –

The proto message training_config defines all the necessary parameters required for a FasterRCNN training experiment. Each parameter is described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value enable_augmentation A flag to enable data augmentation in training. Boolean. True pretrained_weights The path to the pretrained weights for initializing the FasterRCNN model. str. – retrain_pruned_model The path to the pruned model that we are going to retrain. str. – resume_from_model The path to the model for which that we are going to resume an interrupted training. str. – rpn_min_overlap The lower IoU threshold used to match anchor boxes to groundtruth boxes. If the IoU of an anchor box and any groundtruth box is below this threshold, then this anchor box will be regarded as an negative anchor box. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.3 rpn_max_overlap The higher IoU threshold used to match anchor boxes to groundtruth boxes. If the IoU of an anchor box and some groundtruth box is higher this threshold, then this anchor box will be regarded as an positive anchor box. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.7 classifier_min_overlap The lower IoU threshold used to generate the proposal target. If the IoU of a ROI and a groundtruth box is above this number and below classifier_max_overlap, then this ROI is regarded as a negative ROI (background) during training. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.0 classifier_max_overlap The higher IoU threshold used to generate the proposal target. If the IoU of a ROI and a groundtruth box is above this number, then this ROI is regarded as a positive ROI during training. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.0 gt_as_roi A flag to include groundtruth boxes in the positive ROIs for training the RCNN. Boolean. False std_scaling A scaling factor (multiplier) for RPN regression loss. float. 1.0 classifier_regr_std Scaling factors (denominators) for the RCNN regression loss. A map from ‘x’, ‘y’, ‘w’, ‘h’ to its corresponding scaling factor, respectively. proto dict. {'x': 10, 'y': 10, 'w': 5, 'h': 5} batch_size_per_gpu Training batch size per GPU. int. – num_epochs Number of epochs for the training. int. 20 checkpoint_interval The period in epochs that we will save the checkpoint. Setting this number to be greater than num_epochs will essentially disable checkpointing. int. 1 rpn_pre_nms_top_N The number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained before the NMS in Proposal layer. int. – rpn_nms_max_boxes The maximum number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained after the NMS in Proposal layer. int. – rpn_nms_overlap_threshold The IoU threshold for NMS in Proposal layer. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.7 regularizer The configuration for regularizer. proto message. – optimizer The configuration for optimizer. proto message. – learning_rate The configuration for learning rate scheduler. proto message. – lambda_rpn_regr Weighting factor for RPN regression loss. float. 1.0 lambda_rpn_class Weighting factor for RPN classification loss. float. 1.0 lambda_cls_regr Weighting factor for RCNN regression loss. float. 1.0 lambda_cls_class Weighting factor for RCNN classification loss. float. 1.0 enable_qat A flag to enable QAT (quantization-aware training). FasterRCNN does not support loading a non-QAT pruned model and retraining with QAT enabled. Boolean. False model_parallelism List of fraction for model parallelism. Each number is a fraction that represents the percentage of model layers to be placed on a GPU. For example two repeated model_parallelism: 0.5 indicates the training will use 2 GPUs and each GPU will have a half of model layers on it. repeated float – visualizer Visualization configuration during training. proto message – early_stopping The parameters for early stopping. proto message –

The description for proto messages are summarized further below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value type The type of the regularizer. enum type. L1 , L2 or NO_REG – weight The penalty of the regularizer. float. –

Three types of optimizers are supported by FasterRCNN: Adam, SGD and RMSProp. Only one of them should be specified in spec file. No matter which one is chosen, it will be wrapped in a optimizer proto. For example:

Copy Copied! optimizer { adam { lr: 0.00001 beta_1: 0.9 beta_2: 0.999 decay: 0.0 } }

The Adam optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr learning rate. This is actually overridden by the learning rate scheduler and hence not useful. float. 0.00001 beta_1 Momentum for the means of the model parameters. float. 0.9 beta_2 Momentum for the variances of the model parameters. float. 0.999 decay decay factor for the learning rate. Not useful float. 0.0

The SGD optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr learning rate. Not useful as the learning rate is overridden by the learning rate scheduler. float. 0.00001 momentum Momentum of SGD. float. 0.0 decay decay factor of the learning rate. Not useful as overridden by learning rate scheduler. float. 0.0 nesterov A flag to enable Nesterov momentum for SGD. Boolean. False

The RMSProp optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr learning rate. Not useful as learning rate is overridden by learning rate scheduler. float. 0.00001

The parameter learning_rate defines the learning rate scheduler in a FasterRCNN training. Two types of learning rate schedulers are supported in FasterRCNN: soft_start and step . NO matter which one is chosen, it will be wrapped in a learning_rate proto message. For example:

Copy Copied! learning_rate { step { base_lr: 0.00001 gamma: 1.0 step_size: 30 } }

The parameters of soft_start scheduler is described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value base_lr Maximum learning rate during the training. float. – start_lr The initial learning rate at the start of the training. float. Smaller than base_lr . – soft_start The duration (in percentage of total epochs) of the soft start phase of the learning rate curve. float. In the interval (0, 1). – annealing_points List of time points at which to decrease the learning rate. Also in percentage. list of floats. – annealing_divider divider to decrease the learning rate at each of annealing_points. float. –

The parameters of step scheduler is described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value base_lr base learning rate at the start of training. float. – gamma multiplier to decrease learning rate. float. – step_size the step size (in percentage of total epochs) at which the learning rate is multiplied by gamma. float. –

Note The learning rate is automatically scaled with the number of GPUs used during training, or the effective learning rate is learning_rate * n_gpu .

Visualization during training is configured by the visualizer parameter. The parameters of it are described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value enabled Boolean flag to enable or disable this feature bool. – num_images The maximum number of images to be visualized in TensorBoard. int. 3

Visualization during training supports 3 types of visualizations, namely: scalar, image and histogram. These types of visualization all leverage the TensorBoard tool. Each type will have a tab in TensorBoard GUI interface. With the scalar tab, it can visualize scalars like loss, learning rate and validation mAP over time(training step). With the image tab, it can visualize augmented images during training, with bounding boxes drawn on the them. With the histogram tab, it can visualize histograms of each layer’s weights and bias of the model being trained.

If the parameter enabled is set to True , then all above visualizations will be enabled. Otherwise, all visualization will be disabled.

The parameter num_images is used to limit the maximum number of images to be visualized on the image tab in TensorBoard.

During the training, visualization can be done anywhere that can access the TensorBoard log directory. Usually the TAO containers will map volumes to host machine, so TensorBoard can be called on host machine. The command tensorboard --logdir=/path/to/logs can be used to open the TensorBoard visualization GUI in web browser. Make sure tensorboard is installed before running this command. One can run pip3 install tensorboard to install it if it is not installed in the environment. The /path/to/logs argument is the path to the directory used to save the .tlt model, with the suffix /logs appended.

The parameters for early stopping are described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value monitor The metric to monitor in order to enable early stopping. string loss patience The number of checks of monitor value before stopping the training. int Positive integers min_delta The delta of the minimum value of monitor value below which we regard it as not decreasing. float Non-negative floats

The parameter inference_config defines all the parameters required for running inference against a FasterRCNN model.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value images_dir The path to the directory of images to run inference on. str. – model Path to the .tlt model or TensorRT engine to run inference. str. – batch_size Batch size for running inference. int. 1 rpn_pre_nms_top_N The number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained before the NMS in Proposal layer in inference. int. – rpn_nms_max_boxes The maximum number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained after the NMS in Proposal layer in inference. int. – rpn_nms_overlap_threshold The IoU threshold for NMS in Proposal layer. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.7 object_confidence_thres Object confidence score threshold in NMS. All the objects whose confidence is lower than this number will filtered out in NMS. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.0001 classifier_nms_max_boxes The maximum number of boxes to retain in RCNN NMS. int. 100 classifier_nms_overlap_threshold RCNN NMS IoU threshold. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.3 detection_image_output_dir Output directory for detection images. str. – bbox_caption_on A flag to display the class name and confidence for each detected object in an image. Boolean. False labels_dump_dir Output directory to save the labels of the detected objects. str. – trt_inference The configurations for TensorRT based inference. If this parameter is set, inference will use TensorRT engine instead of .tlt model. proto message. – nms_score_bits The number of bits to represent the score values in NMS plugin in TensorRT OSS. The valid range is integers in [1, 10]. Setting it to any other values will make it fall back to ordinary NMS. Currently this optimized NMS plugin is only available in FP16 but it should also be selected by INT8 data type as there is no INT8 NMS in TensorRT OSS and hence this fastest implementation in FP16 will be selected. If falling back to ordinary NMS, the actual data type when building the engine will decide the exact precision(FP16 or FP32) to run at. int. In the interval [1, 10]. 0

The parameter trt_inference defines all the parameters for TensorRT based inference. When specified, Inference will use TensorRT engine instead of the .tlt model. The TensorRT engine is assumed to be generated by the tao-converter tool. All the parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value trt_engine Path to the TensorRT engine file to load. str. –

Note The parameter trt_inference is deprecated. The parameter model can now support either a .tlt model or a TensorRT engine(any path that does not end with .tlt extension).

The parameter evaluation_config defines all the required parameters for running evaluation against a FasterRCNN model. This parameter is very similar to inference_config .

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value model Path to the model to run evaluation. Can be either a .tlt model or a TensorRT engine. str. – batch_size Batch size for running inference. int. 1 rpn_pre_nms_top_N The number of boxes(ROIs) to be retained before the NMS in Proposal layer in evaluation. int. – rpn_nms_max_boxes The maximum number of boxes(ROIs) to be retained after the NMS in Proposal layer in evaluation. int. – rpn_nms_overlap_threshold The IoU threshold for NMS in Proposal layer. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.7 object_confidence_thres Object confidence score threshold in NMS. All the objects whose confidence is lower than this number will filtered out in NMS. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.0001 classifier_nms_max_boxes The maximum number of boxes to retain in RCNN NMS. int. 100 classifier_nms_overlap_threshold RCNN NMS IoU threshold. float. In the interval (0, 1). 0.3 use_voc07_11point_metric A flag to use PASCAL VOC 2007 11-point AP metric. Boolean. – validation_period_during_training The period(in epochs) for doing validation during training. int. 1 trt_evaluation The configurations for TensorRT based evaluation. If this parameter is set, evaluation will use TensorRT engine instead of .tlt model. proto message. – gt_matching_iou_threshold IoU threshold to match detected boxes with groundtruth boxes. Exclusive with gt_matching_iou_threshold_range below. float. 0.5 gt_matching_iou_threshold_range Range of IoU thresholds for computing AP at multiple IoU thresholds and computing COCO mAP. Exclusive with gt_matching_iou_threshold above. proto message. – visualize_pr_curve Boolean flag to enable or disable visualization of Precision-Recall curve. bool. –

Note The parameter visualize_pr_curve , if set to True , will produce an image of precision-recall curve during the evaluate command, the exact path of the image can be seen in the screen log. By checking the image, we can see each class’s performance regarding the tradeoff between precision and recall.

In the above table, the definition of trt_evaluation is the same as trt_inference parameter described before.

Note The parameter trt_evaluation is deprecated. The parameter model can now support either a .tlt model or a TensorRT engine(any path that does not end with .tlt extension).

The gt_matching_iou_threshold_range parameter is described in table below.