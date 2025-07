The TAO Converter is distributed as a separate binary for x86 and Jetson platforms. The tao-converter binaries are available as an NGC resource.

Note TAO Converter is now depricated for x86 devices; we recommend using TAO Deploy to generate a device-specific optimized engine. TAO Converter is still required for deploying to Jetson devices.

TAO Converter Support Matrix for x86 TensorRT TAO converter version 7.2 v3.21.08_trt7.2_x86 7.1 v3.21.08_trt7.1_x86 8.0 v3.21.11_trt8.0_x86 8.2 v3.21.11_trt8.2_x86 8.4 v3.21.11_trt8.4_x86