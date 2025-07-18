Intermediate Users

You can also run TAO directly on bare-metal without Docker or K8s by using the Python wheels, which contain standalone implementations of the DNN functionality that are pre-built and packaged into the TAO containers.

The table below maps each TAO wheel to its container and captures any exceptions associated with these wheels.

Wheel Name Container Mapping Networks Supported nvidia-tao-pytorch nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pytorch action_recognition

centerpose

mal

ml_recog

ocdnet

ocrnet

optical_inspection

pose_classification

re_identification

classification_pyt

segformer nvidia-tao-deploy nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-deploy visual_changenet

centerpose

classification_pyt

classification_tf1

classification_tf2

deformable_detr

detectnet_v2

dino

dssd

efficientdet_tf1

efficientdet_tf2

faster_rcnn

lprnet

mask_rcnn

ml_recog

multitask_classification

ocdnet

ocrnet

optical_inspection

retinanet

segformer

ssd

trtexec

unet

yolo_v3

yolo_v4

yolo_v4_tin

TAO provides sample tutorials that allow you to interact with the Python wheels on Google Colab without having to configure your infrastructure. Full instructions on how to work with Google Colab are provided in the TAO with Google Colab section.

This section details how to install the nvidia_tao_deploy wheel locally.

Install the following Python pip dependencies: Copy Copied! python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip python3 -m pip install Cython==0.29.36 python3 -m pip install nvidia-ml-py python3 -m pip install nvidia-pyindex python3 -m pip install --upgrade setuptools python3 -m pip install pycuda==2020.1 python3 -m pip install nvidia-eff-tao-encryption python3 -m pip install nvidia-eff python3 -m pip install cffi Set up openMPI and mpi4py: Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install libopenmpi-dev -y python3 -m pip install mpi4py Install the nvidia_tao_deploy wheel: Copy Copied! python3 -m pip install nvidia-tao-deploy