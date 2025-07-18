Note Offline Data Augmentation is currently only designed for object-detection datasets using KITTI or COCO format.

Training a deep neural network can be a daunting task, and the most important component of training a model is the data. Acquiring curated and annotated datasets is often a manual process involving thousands of person-hours of painstaking labelling. Even if the data is carfully collected and planned, it is very difficult to estimate all the corner cases that a network can have, and repeating the process of collecting missing data and annotating it is very expensive and has long turnover times.

Online augmentation with the training data loader is a good way to increase variation in the dataset. However, the augmented data is generated randomly based on the distribution the data loader follows when sampling the data. To achieve a high level of accuracy, the model may need to be trained for a long time.

To circumvent these limitations, generate a dataset with the required augmentations, and give control to the user, the TAO Data Services provides an Offline Data Augmentation service. Offline augmentation can dramatically increase the size of the dataset when collecting and labeling data is expensive or not possible. The augmentation service provides several custom GPU-accelerated augmentation routines:

Spatial augmentation

Color-space augmentation

Image blur

Spatial Augmentation

Spatial augmentation comprises routines where data is augmented in space. The following spatial augmentation operations are supported:

Rotate (optionally, with AI-assisted bounding-box refinement)

Resize

Translate

Shear

Flip

Color-Space Augmentation

Color-space augmentation comprises routines where the image data is augmented in the color space. The following operators are supported:

Hue Rotation

Brightness offset

Contrast shift

Image Blur

Along with the above augmentation operations, the augmentation service also supports image blurring or sharpening, which is described further in FilterKernel config.

The spatial augmentation routines are applied to the images as well as the groundtruth labels, while the color augmentation routines and channel-wise blur operator are applied only to images. The sample workflow is as follows: