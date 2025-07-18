For those who are new to AI, deep neural network training can be daunting. To help with this, TAO provides an easy-to-use command line interface–the TAO CLI Launcher–to interact with and run TAO workflows.

The TAO Launcher is a lightweight, Python-based, command-line interface, which acts as a front-end for TAO containers built on top of PyTorch, TensorFlow, and TensorRT. The CLI abstracts information about what network actions are implemented in which container. When you use the CLI, the respective container gets launched automatically based on the model you plan to use.

After you have downloaded the getting started resource using the instructions for the package content, you can get started with the launcher as follows: