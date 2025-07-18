Visual ChangeNet-Segmentation
Visual ChangeNet-Segmentation is an NVIDIA-developed semantic change segmentation model and is included in the TAO. Visual ChangeNet supports the following tasks:
train
evaluate
inference
export
These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:
tao model visual_changenet <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>
Where
args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in the following sections.
VisualChangeNet-Segmentation requires the data to be provided as image and mask folders. See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the input data format for VisualChangeNet-Segmentation.
Configuring a Custom Dataset
This section provides an example configuration and commands for training VisualChangeNet-Segmentation using the dataset format described for the LEVIR-CD dataset, above. LEVIR-CD dataset is a large-scale remote sensing building Change Detection dataset.
Here is an example spec file for training a VisualChangeNet-Segmentation model with NVIDIA’s FAN Hybrid backbone on the LEVIR-CD dataset using the Data Annotation Format.
encryption_key: tlt_encode
task: segment
train:
pretrained_model_path: /path/to/pretrained/model.pth
resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
segment:
loss: "ce"
weights: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0]
num_epochs: 10
num_nodes: 1
validation_interval: 5
checkpoint_interval: 5
seed: 1234
optim:
lr: 0.0001
optim: "adamw"
policy: "linear"
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.01
betas: [0.9, 0.999]
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
model:
backbone:
type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
pretrained_backbone_path: null
freeze_backbone: False
decode_head:
feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 16]
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
train_split: "train"
validation_split: "val"
label_suffix: .png
augmentation:
random_flip:
vflip_probability: 0.5
hflip_probability: 0.5
enable: True
random_rotate:
rotate_probability: 0.5
angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
enable: True
random_color:
brightness: 0.3
contrast: 0.3
saturation: 0.3
hue: 0.3
enable: True
with_scale_random_crop:
enable: True
with_random_crop: True
with_random_blur: True
evaluate:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 10
inference:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 1
export:
gpu_id: 0
checkpoint: "???"
onnx_file: "???"
input_width: 256
input_height: 256
|Parameter
|Data Type
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
model
|dict config
|–
|The configuration of the model architecture
|
dataset
|dict config
|–
|The configuration of the dataset
|
train
|dict config
|–
|The configuration of the training task
|
evaluate
|dict config
|–
|The configuration of the evaluation task
|
inference
|dict config
|–
|The configuration of the inference task
|
encryption_key
|string
|None
|The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files
|
results_dir
|string
|/results
|The directory where experiment results are saved
|
export
|dict config
|–
|The configuration of the ONNX export task
|
task
|str
|segment
|A flag to indicate the change detection task. Supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
num_gpus
|unsigned int
|1
|The number of GPUs to use for distributed training
|>0
|
gpu_ids
|List[int]
|[0]
|The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training
|
seed
|unsigned int
|1234
|The random seed for random, numpy, and torch
|>0
|
num_epochs
|unsigned int
|10
|The total number of epochs to run the experiment
|>0
|
checkpoint_interval
|unsigned int
|1
|The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved
|>0
|
validation_interval
|unsigned int
|1
|The epoch interval at which the validation is run
|>0
|
resume_training_checkpoint_path
|string
|The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from
|
results_dir
|string
|/results/train
|The directory to save training results
|
|
Dict
str
|
None
ce
|
The
*
|
|
num_nodes
|unsigned int
|1
|The number of nodes. If the value is larger than 1, multi-node is enabled.
|
pretrained_model_path
|string
|–
|The path to the pretrained model checkpoint to initialize the end-end model weights.
|
|
dict config
|
None
|
Contains the configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet optimizer detailed in
|
optim
optim:
lr: 0.0001
optim: "adamw"
policy: "linear"
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.01
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
lr
|float
|0.0005
|The learning rate
|>=0.0
|
optim
|str
|adamw
|
|
str
|
linear
|
The learning scheduler:
|
linear/step
|
momentum
|float
|0.9
|The momentum for the AdamW optimizer
|
weight_decay
|float
|0.1
|The weight decay coefficient
The following example
model config provides options to change the VisualChangeNet-Segmentation architecture for training.
model:
backbone:
type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
pretrained_backbone_path: null
freeze_backbone: False
decode_head:
feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 16]
align_corner: False
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
|
Dict
bool
|
None
None
|
A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters:
*
|
fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
|
|
Dict
|
None
|
A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters:
|
True, False
The
dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size,
augmentation, and pre-processing. An example
dataset is provided below.
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
train_split: "train"
validation_split: "val"
test_split: "test"
predict_split: 'predict'
label_suffix: .png
augmentation:
random_flip:
vflip_probability: 0.5
hflip_probability: 0.5
enable: True
random_rotate:
rotate_probability: 0.5
angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
enable: True
random_color:
brightness: 0.3
contrast: 0.3
saturation: 0.3
hue: 0.3
enable: True
with_scale_random_crop:
enable: True
with_random_crop: True
with_random_blur: True
color_map:
'0': [255, 255, 255]
'1': [0, 0, 0]
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
segment
|Dict
|–
|The
segment contains dataset config for the segmentation dataloader detailed in the segment section.
|
classify
|Dict
|–
|The
classify contains dataset config for the classification dataloader
segment
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
dataset
|Dict
|CNDataset
|The dataloader supported for segmentation
|CNDataset
|
root_dir
|str
|–
|The root directory path where the dataset is located.
|
data_name
|str
|LEVIR-CD
|The dataset identifier
|LEVIR-CD, LandSCD, custom
|
batch_size
|int
|32
|The number of samples per batch
|>0
|
workers
|int
|2
|The number of worker processes for data loading
|>=0
|
multi_scale_train
|bool
|True
|Whether multi-scale training is enabled
|True, False
|
multi_scale_infer
|bool
|False
|Whether multi-scale inference is enabled
|True, False
|
num_classes
|int
|2
|Number of classes in the dataset.
|>=2
|
img_size
|int
|256
|Size of the input images after resizing.
|
image_folder_name
|str
|A
|Name of the folder containing input images.
|
change_image_folder_name
|str
|B
|Name of the folder containing the changed images
|
list_folder_name
|str
|list
|Name of the folder containing dataset split lists’ csv files.
|
annotation_folder_name
|str
|label
|Name of the folder containing annotation masks
|
train_split
|str
|train
|Dataset split used for training, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
validation_split
|str
|val
|Dataset split used for validation, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
test_split
|str
|test
|Dataset split used for evaluation, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
predict_split
|str
|predict
|Dataset split used for inference, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
label_suffix
|str
|.png
|Suffix of the label image files.
|
augmentation
|Dict
|None
|Dictionary containing various data augmentation settings, which is detailed in the augmentation section.
|
color_map
|Optional[Dict[str, List[int]]]
|None
|Mapping of string class labels (‘0’ to ‘n’) to rgb color codes.
augmentation
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
|
Dict
|
None
|
Random vertical and horizontal flipping augmentation settings.
|
>=0.0
|
|
Dict
|
None
|
Randomly rotate images with specified probability and angles
|
>=0.0
|
|
Dict
|
None
|
Apply random color augmentation to images.
|
>=0.0
>=0.0
|
|
Dict
|
None
|
Apply random scaling and cropping augmentation.
|
True, False
|
with_random_crop
|bool
|True
|Apply random crop augmentation.
|True, False
|
with_random_blur
|bool
|True
|Apply random blurring augmentation.
|True, False
|
mean
|List[float]
|[0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
|The mean to be subtracted for pre-processing.
|
std
|List[float]
|[0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
|The standard deviation to divide the image by.
Example spec file for ViT backbones
The following spec file is only relevant for TAO versions 5.3 and later.
encryption_key: tlt_encode
task: segment
train:
pretrained_model_path: /path/to/pretrained/model.pth
resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
segment:
loss: "ce"
weights: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0]
num_epochs: 350
num_nodes: 1
validation_interval: 1
checkpoint_interval: 1
optim:
lr: 0.00002
optim: "adamw"
policy: "linear"
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.01
betas: [0.9, 0.999]
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
model:
backbone:
type: "vit_large_nvdinov2"
pretrained_backbone_path: /path/to/pretrained/backbone.pth
freeze_backbone: False
decode_head:
feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 32]
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
train_split: "train"
validation_split: "val"
label_suffix: .png
augmentation:
random_flip:
vflip_probability: 0.5
hflip_probability: 0.5
enable: True
random_rotate:
rotate_probability: 0.5
angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
enable: True
random_color:
brightness: 0.3
contrast: 0.3
saturation: 0.3
hue: 0.3
enable: True
with_scale_random_crop:
enable: True
with_random_crop: True
with_random_blur: True
evaluate:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 10
inference:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 1
export:
gpu_id: 0
checkpoint: "???"
onnx_file: "???"
input_width: 256
input_height: 256
Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Segmentation training:
tao model visual_changenet train -e <experiment_spec_file>
task=segment
[results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
[model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
[dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
[train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
[train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
task: The task (‘segment’ or ‘classify’) for the visual_changenet training. Default: segment.
Optional Arguments
You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
model.<model_option>: The model options.
dataset.<dataset_option>: The dataset options.
train.<train_option>: The train options.
train.optim.<optim_option>: The optimizer options
For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose 2 variables for each respective task:
num_gpus and
gpu_ids, which
default to
1 and
[0], respectively. If both are passed, but inconsistent, for example
num_gpus = 1,
gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting with more GPUs, for example
num_gpus = 1 -> num_gpus = 2.
Checkpointing and Resuming Training
At every
train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called
model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth.
These are saved in
train.results_dir, like so:
$ ls /results/train
'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'
The latest checkpoint will also be saved as
changenet_model_segment_latest.pth.
Training will automatically resume from
changenet_model_segment_latest.pth if it exists in
train.results_dir.
This will be superseded by
train.resume_training_checkpoint_path if it is provided.
The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either
Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended), or
Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory
Here is an example spec file for testing evaluation and inference of a trained VisualChangeNet-Segmentation model:
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
task: segment
model:
backbone:
type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
test_split: "test"
predict_split: 'predict'
label_suffix: .png
evaluate:
checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
vis_after_n_batches: 1
results_dir: /results/evaluate
inference:
checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
vis_after_n_batches: 1
results_dir: /results/inference
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
checkpoint
|string
|Path to PyTorch model to evaluate/infer
|
vis_after_n_batches
|int
|Number of batches interval between each visualisation output save.
|
trt_engine
|string
|Path to TensorRT model to inference. Should be only used with TAO Deploy
|
num_gpus
|unsigned int
|1
|The number of GPUs to use
|>0
|
gpu_ids
|unsigned int
|[0]
|The GPU ids to use
|
results_dir
|string
|The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written
Use the following command to run a VisualChangeNet-Segmentation evaluation:
tao model visual_changenet evaluate -e <experiment_spec>
task=segment
evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
[evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
[evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.
evaluate.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to be evaluated.
Optional Arguments
evaluate.<evaluate_option>: The evaluate options.
Use the following command to run inference on VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with the
.tlt model:
tao model visual_changenet inference -e <experiment_spec>
task=segment
inference.checkpoint=<inference model>
[inference.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
[inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.
inference.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to run inference on.
Optional Arguments
inference.<inference_option>: The inference options.
Here is an example spec file for exporting the trained VisualChangeNet model:
export:
checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
onnx_file: /path/to/model.onnx
opset_version: 12
input_channel: 3
input_width: 256
input_height: 256
batch_size: -1
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
checkpoint
|string
|The path to the PyTorch model to export
|
onnx_file
|string
|The path to the
.onnx file
|
opset_version
|unsigned int
|12
|The opset version of the exported ONNX
|>0
|
input_channel
|unsigned int
|3
|The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.
|3
|
input_width
|unsigned int
|256
|The input width
|>0
|
input_height
|unsigned int
|256
|The input height
|>0
|
batch_size
|unsigned int
|-1
|The batch size of the ONNX model. If this value is set to -1, the export uses dynamic batch size.
|>=-1
Use the following command to export the model:
tao model visual_changenet export [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
task=segment
export.checkpoint=<model to export>
export.onnx_file=<onnx path>
[export.<export_option>=<export_option_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The path to an experiment spec file
export.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to export.
export.onnx_file: The path where the
.etltor
.onnxmodel is saved.
Optional Arguments
export.<export_option>: The export options.
For deployment, refer to the TAO Deploy Documentation for VisualChangeNet-Segmentation.