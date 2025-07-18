In case you belong to an organization that has a GCP project that fits your purpose, reach out to the respective administrator to perform the next steps.

In case you are an individual without a GCP project, you can create one for yourself via the link: https://cloud.google.com/resource-manager/docs/creating-managing-projects

Log in to the GCP web console as a user with Admin privileges in order to complete the next steps.

Once logged in to the GCP web console, search for a service named Service Accounts to select the Service Accounts service.





Click + CREATE SERVICE ACCOUNT in the service page to create a new service account.





In the Create service account wizard, provide an appropriate Service account name and click CREATE AND CONTINUE.





Add the Owner role for the project and click DONE.





Click on the created Service account.





In the Service Account page, under the KEYS tab, click the ADD KEY dropdown and click Create new key.





In the wizard, select JSON and click CREATE.





> :warning: Make a note of the path where the key is downloaded and move it to a secure location. You will need this key in the future.

Search for a service name Buckets and select the Buckets service.





Click + CREATE in the service page to create a new Bucket.





In the Create a bucket wizard, provide an appropriate name for the Bucket and choose the location closest to you. Click CREATE.





Click CONFIRM to ensure the bucket is not publicly accessible.





Download resource using NGC CLI.

Copy Copied! ngc registry resource download-version "nvidia/tao/tao-getting-started:5.5.0"

Change current directory.

Copy Copied! cd tao-getting-started_v5.5.0/setup/quickstart_api_gcp_gks

Optionally add any values you would like to override while installing the API chart.

Copy Copied! vi tao-toolkit-api-helm-values.yml

Proceed with deployment.