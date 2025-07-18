Image Classification (TF1)

Here is an example of a specification file for model classification:

Copy Copied! model_config { # Model Architecture can be chosen from: # ['resnet', 'vgg', 'googlenet', 'alexnet'] arch: "resnet" # for resnet --> n_layers can be [10, 18, 50] # for vgg --> n_layers can be [16, 19] n_layers: 101 use_batch_norm: True use_bias: False all_projections: False use_pooling: True retain_head: True resize_interpolation_method: BICUBIC # if you want to use the pretrained model, # image size should be "3,224,224" # otherwise, it can be "3, X, Y", where X,Y >= 16 input_image_size: "3,224,224" } train_config { train_dataset_path: "/path/to/your/train/data" val_dataset_path: "/path/to/your/val/data" pretrained_model_path: "/path/to/your/pretrained/model" # Only ['sgd', 'adam'] are supported for optimizer optimizer { sgd { lr: 0.01 decay: 0.0 momentum: 0.9 nesterov: False } } batch_size_per_gpu: 50 n_epochs: 150 # Number of CPU cores for loading data n_workers: 16 # regularizer reg_config { # regularizer type can be "L1", "L2" or "None". type: "L2" # if the type is not "None", # scope can be either "Conv2D" or "Dense" or both. scope: "Conv2D,Dense" # 0 < weight decay < 1 weight_decay: 0.000015 } # learning_rate lr_config { cosine { learning_rate: 0.04 soft_start: 0.0 } } enable_random_crop: True enable_center_crop: True enable_color_augmentation: True mixup_alpha: 0.2 label_smoothing: 0.1 preprocess_mode: "caffe" image_mean { key: 'b' value: 103.9 } image_mean { key: 'g' value: 116.8 } image_mean { key: 'r' value: 123.7 } } eval_config { eval_dataset_path: "/path/to/your/test/data" model_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/classification/weights/resnet_080.tlt" top_k: 3 batch_size: 256 n_workers: 8 enable_center_crop: True }

The classification experiment specification consists of three main components:

The table below describes the configurable parameters in the model_config .

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values all_projections bool False For templates with shortcut connections, this parameter defines whether or not all shortcuts should be instantiated with 1x1

projection layers irrespective of whether there is a change in stride across the input and output. True or False (only to be used in ResNet templates) arch string resnet This defines the architecture of the back bone feature extractor to be used to train. * resnet

* vgg

* mobilenet_v1

* mobilenet_v2

* googlenet

* darknet

* cspdarknet

* efficientnet_b0

* efficientnet_b1

* cspdarknet_tiny n_layers int 18 Depth of the feature extractor for scalable templates. * resnets: 10, 18, 34, 50, 101

* vgg: 16, 19

* darknet: 19, 53

* cspdarknet: 19, 53 use_pooling Boolean False Choose between using strided convolutions or MaxPooling while downsampling. When True , MaxPooling is used to down sample, however

for the object detection network, NVIDIA recommends setting this to False and using strided convolutions. True or False use_batch_norm Boolean False Boolean variable to use batch normalization layers or not. True or False freeze_blocks float

(repeated) – This parameter defines which blocks may be frozen from the instantiated feature extractor template, and is different for different

feature extractor templates. * ResNet series: For the ResNet series, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3}(inclusive)

* VGG series: For the VGG series, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive)

* MobileNet V1: For the MobileNet V1, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11}(inclusive)

* MobileNet V2: For the MobileNet V2, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}(inclusive)

* GoogLeNet: For the GoogLeNet, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}(inclusive)

* DarkNet: For DarkNet, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive)

* CSPDarkNet: For CSPDarkNet, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive)

* EfficientNet B0/B1: For EfficientNet, the valid block IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}(inclusive)

* CSPDarkNet-tiny: For CSPDarkNet-tiny, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive) freeze_bn Boolean False You can choose to freeze the Batch

Normalization layers in the model during training. True or False input_image_size string "3,224,224" The dimension of the input layer of the model. Images in the dataset will be resized to this shape by the dataloader

when fed to the model for training. C,X,Y , where C=1 or C=3 and X,Y >=16 and X,Y are integers. resize_interpolation_method enum BILEANER The interpolation method for resizing the input images. BILINEAR, BICUBIC retain_head Boolean False Whether or not to use the header layers as in the original implementation on ImageNet. Set this to True to reproduce the

accuracy on ImageNet as in the literature. If set to False, a Dense layer will be used for header, which can be different from the literature. True or False dropout float 0.0 Dropout rate for Dropout layers in the model. This is only valid for VGG and SqueezeNet. Float in the interval [0, 1) batch_norm_config proto message – Parameters for BatchNormalization layers. – activation proto message – Parameters for the activation functions in the model. –

The parameter batch_norm_config defines parameters for BatchNormalization layers in the model (momentum and epsilon).

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values momentum float 0.9 Momentum of BatchNormalization layers. float in the interval (0, 1), usually close to 1.0. epsilon float 1e-5 Epsilon to avoid zero division. float that is close to 0.0.

The parameter activation defines the parameters for activation functions in the model.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values activation_type String – Type of the activation function. Only relu and swish are supported.

The table below defines the configurable parameters for evaluating a classification model.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values eval_dataset_path string UNIX format path to the root directory of the evaluation dataset. UNIX format path. model_path string UNIX format path to the root directory of the model file you would like to evaluate. UNIX format path. top_k int 5 The number elements to look at when calculating the top-K classification categorical accuracy metric. 1, 3, 5 batch_size int 256 Number of images per batch when evaluating the model. >1 (bound by the number of images that can be fit in the GPU memory) n_workers int 8 Number of workers fetching batches of images in the evaluation dataloader. >1 enable_center_crop Boolean True Enable center crop for input images or not. Usually this parameter is set to True to achieve better accuracy. True or False

This section defines the configurable parameters for the classification model trainer.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values val_dataset_path string UNIX format path to the root directory of the validation dataset. UNIX format path. train_dataset_path string UNIX format path to the root directory of the training dataset. UNIX format path. pretrained_model_path string UNIX format path to the model file containing the pretrained weights to initialize the model from. UNIX format path. batch_size_per_gpu int 32 This parameter defines the number of images per batch per gpu. >1 n_epochs int 120 This parameter defines the total number of epochs to run the experiment. n_workers int 10 Number of workers fetching batches of images in the training/validation dataloader. >1 lr_config proto message – The parameters for learning rate scheduler. – reg_config proto message – The parameters for regularizers. – optimizer proto message – This parameter defines which optimizer to use for training. Can be chosen from sgd , adam , or rmsprop – random_seed int – Random seed for training. – enable_random_crop Boolean True A flag to enable random crop during training. True or False enable_center_crop Boolean True A flag to enable center crop during validation. True or False enable_color_augmentation Boolean True A flag to enable color augmentation during training. True or False disable_horizontal_flip Boolean False A flag to disable horizontal flip. True or False label_smoothing float 0.1 A factor used for label smoothing. in the interval (0, 1) mixup_alpha float 0.2 A factor used for mixup augmentation. in the interval (0, 1) preprocess_mode string 'caffe' Mode for input image preprocessing. Defaults to ‘caffe’. ‘caffe’, ‘torch’, ‘tf’ model_parallelism repeated float – List of fractions to indicate how we split the model on multiple GPUs for model parallelism. – image_mean dict ‘b’: 103.939 ‘g’: 116.779 ‘r’: 123.68 A key/value pair to specify image mean values. It’s only applicable when preprocess_mode is caffe . If omitted, ImageNet mean will be used for image preprocessing. If set, depending on output_channel , either ‘r/g/b’ or ‘l’ key/value pair must be configured. –

The parameter lr_config defines the parameters for learning rate scheduler The learning rate scheduler can be either step , soft_anneal or cosine .

The parameter step defines the step learning rate scheduler.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values learning_rate float – The base(maximum) learning rate value. Positive, usually in the interval (0, 1). step_size int – The progress (percentage of the entire training duration) after which the learning rate will be decreased. Less than 100. gamma float – The multiplicative factor used to decrease the learning rate. In the interval (0, 1).

Note The learning rate is automatically scaled with the number of GPUs used during training, or the effective learning rate is learning_rate * n_gpu .

The parameter soft_anneal defines the soft annealing learning rate scheduler.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values learning_rate float – The base (maximum) learning rate value. Positive, usually in the interval (0, 1). soft_start float – The progress at which learning rate achieves the base learning rate. In the interval (0, 1). annealing_divider float – The divider by which the learning rate will be scaled down. Greater than 1.0. annealing_points repeated float – Points of progress at which the learning rate will be decreased. List of floats. Each will be in the interval (0, 1).

The parameter cosine defines the cosine learning rate scheduler.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values learning_rate float – The base (maximum) learning rate. Usually less than 1.0 min_lr_ratio float – The ratio of minimum learning rate to the base learning rate. Less than 1.0 soft_start float – The progress at which learning rate achieves the base learning rate. In the interval (0, 1).

Three types of optimizers are supported: Adam, SGD and RMSProp. Only one type should be specified in the spec file. No matter which type is chosen, it will be wrapped in an optimizer proto, as shown in the following example:

Copy Copied! optimizer { sgd { lr: 0.01 decay: 0.0 momentum: 0.9 nesterov: False } }

The Adam optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr The learning rate. This parameter is overridden by the learning rate scheduler and hence not useful. float 0.01 beta_1 The momentum for the means of the model parameters float 0.9 beta_2 The momentum for the variances of the model parameters float 0.999 decay Th decay factor for the learning rate. This parameter is not useful. float 0.0 epsilon A small constant for numerical stability float 1e-7

The SGD optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr The learning rate. This parameter is overridden by the learning rate scheduler and hence not useful. float 0.01 momentum The momentum of SGD float 0.9 decay The decay factor of the learning rate. This parameter is not useful because it is overridden by the learning rate scheduler. float 0.0 nesterov A flag to enable Nesterov momentum for SGD Boolean False

The RMSProp optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.