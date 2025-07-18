TAO encapsulates DNN training pipelines that may be developed across different training platforms. In order to abstract the details from TAO users, TAO now is packaged with a launcher CLI. The CLI is a python3 wheel package that may be installed using the python-pip . When installed, the launcher CLI abstracts the user from having to instantiate and run several TAO containers and map the commands accordingly.

In this release of TAO, the TAO package includes multiple underlying Docker containers based on each training framework. Each Docker container includes entrypoints to tasks that run the sub-tasks associated with them. The tasks in the containers are grouped into different task_groups , which are divided into the following categories:

model

dataset

deploy

The tasks under model contain routines to perform train , evaluate , and inference on one of any number of DNN models supported by TAO. The tasks under dataset contain routines to manipulate datasets, such as augment and auto_label , while the tasks under deploy optimize and deploy models to TensorRT.

The tasks are broadly divided into model, deploy, and dataset. For example, DetectNet_v2 is a computer vision task for object detection in TAO, which supports subtasks such as train , prune , evaluate , export etc. When the user executes a command, for example tao model detectnet_v2 train --help , the TAO Launcher does the following:

Pulls the required TAO container with the entrypoint for DetectNet_v2 Creates an instance of the container Runs the detectnet_v2 entrypoint with the train sub-task

You may visualize the user interaction diagram for the TAO Launcher when running training and evaluation for a DetectNet_v2 model as follows:

Similarly, the interaction diagram for training a DINO model is as follows:

The following sections cover supported commands and configuring the launcher.