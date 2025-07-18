Mask Grounding DINO with TAO Deploy

NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Grounding DINO .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model mask_grounding_dino export, is taken as an input to tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Mask Grounding DINO model, refer to the Grounding DINO training documentation.

Converting ONNX File into TensorRT Engine

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the default experiment spec file from the tao model mask_grounding_dino export command.

gen_trt_engine

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
  trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  tensorrt:
    data_type: fp16
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 10
    max_batch_size: 10

Field

Value_type

Description

default_value

valid_min

valid_max

valid_options

automl_enabled

results_dir string Path to where all the assets generated from a task are stored. FALSE
gpu_id int The index of the GPU to build the TensorRT engine. 0 FALSE
onnx_file string Path to the ONNX model file. ??? FALSE

trt_engine

string

Path to the TensorRT engine generated should be stored.
This only works with tao-deploy.

FALSE
input_channel int Number of channels in the input tensor. 3 3 FALSE
input_width int Width of the input image tensor. 960 32 FALSE
input_height int Height of the input image tensor. 544 32 FALSE

opset_version

int

Operator set version of the ONNX model used to generate
the TensorRT engine.

17

1

FALSE

batch_size

int

The batch size of the input tensor for the engine.
A value of -1 implies dynamic tensor shapes.

-1

-1

FALSE
verbose bool Flag to enable verbose TensorRT logging. False FALSE
tensorrt collection Hyper parameters to configure the TensorRT Engine builder. FALSE

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Field

value_type

Description

default_value

valid_min

valid_max

valid_options

automl_enabled

data_type string The precision to be set for building the TensorRT engine. FP32 FP32,FP16 FALSE

workspace_size

int

The size (in MB) of the workspace TensorRT has
to run it’s optimization tactics and generate the
TensorRT engine.

1024

FALSE

min_batch_size

int

The minimum batch size in the optimization profile for
the input tensor of the TensorRT engine.

1

FALSE

opt_batch_size

int

The optimum batch size in the optimization profile for
the input tensor of the TensorRT engine.

1

FALSE

max_batch_size

int

The maximum batch size in the optimization profile for
the input tensor of the TensorRT engine.

1

FALSE

Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine generation:

tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

Optional Arguments

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine is stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  conf_threshold: 0.0
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
dataset:
  test_data_sources:
    image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
    json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  max_labels: 80
  batch_size: 8

Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine evaluation:

tao deploy mask_grounding_dino evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

Optional Arguments

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation

Sample Usage

This is an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask_grounding_dino evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Running Inference through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  conf_threshold: 0.5
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  color_map:
    "black cat": green
    car: red
    person: blue
dataset:
  infer_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
      captions: ["black cat", "car", "person"]
  max_labels: 80
  batch_size: 8

Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine inference:

tao deploy mask_grounding_dino inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This must be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference

Sample Usage

An example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask_grounding_dino inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization is be stored in $RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the KITTI format predictions is be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/labels.
