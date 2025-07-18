Mask Grounding DINO with TAO Deploy

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the default experiment spec file from the tao model mask_grounding_dino export command.

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Copy Copied! gen_trt_engine: onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine input_channel: 3 input_width: 960 input_height: 544 tensorrt: data_type: fp16 workspace_size: 1024 min_batch_size: 1 opt_batch_size: 10 max_batch_size: 10

Field Value_type Description default_value valid_min valid_max valid_options automl_enabled results_dir string Path to where all the assets generated from a task are stored. FALSE gpu_id int The index of the GPU to build the TensorRT engine. 0 FALSE onnx_file string Path to the ONNX model file. ??? FALSE trt_engine string Path to the TensorRT engine generated should be stored.

This only works with tao-deploy . FALSE input_channel int Number of channels in the input tensor. 3 3 FALSE input_width int Width of the input image tensor. 960 32 FALSE input_height int Height of the input image tensor. 544 32 FALSE opset_version int Operator set version of the ONNX model used to generate

the TensorRT engine. 17 1 FALSE batch_size int The batch size of the input tensor for the engine.

A value of -1 implies dynamic tensor shapes. -1 -1 FALSE verbose bool Flag to enable verbose TensorRT logging. False FALSE tensorrt collection Hyper parameters to configure the TensorRT Engine builder. FALSE

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Field value_type Description default_value valid_min valid_max valid_options automl_enabled data_type string The precision to be set for building the TensorRT engine. FP32 FP32,FP16 FALSE workspace_size int The size (in MB) of the workspace TensorRT has

to run it’s optimization tactics and generate the

TensorRT engine. 1024 FALSE min_batch_size int The minimum batch size in the optimization profile for

the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1 FALSE opt_batch_size int The optimum batch size in the optimization profile for

the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1 FALSE max_batch_size int The maximum batch size in the optimization profile for

the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1 FALSE

Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine is stored

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported

The following is an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine: