NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0  VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with TAO Deploy

VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with TAO Deploy

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine:

  1. Generate a VisualChangeNet .onnx file using tao model visual_changenet export.

  2. Specify the .onnx file as the input to tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine.

For more information about training a VisualChangeNet model, refer to the VisualChangeNet training documentation.

Converting an ONNX File into TensorRT Engine

gen_trt_engine

The following is an example configuration file for generating the TensorRT Engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
task: segment
gen_trt_engine:
  results_dir: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine"
  onnx_file: "${results_dir}/export/changenet_model.onnx"
  trt_engine: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/changenet.trt"
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 128
  input_height: 512
  tensorrt:
    data_type: fp32
    workspace_size: int = 1024
    min_batch_size: int = 1
    opt_batch_size: int = 1
    max_batch_size: int = 1

The task section defines the change detection task for which the .onnx model was generated.

Parameter Data Type Default Description
task str classify A flag to indicate the change detection task. Currently supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification

The gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an .onnx file.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
results_dir string The path to the results directory
onnx_file string The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model
trt_engine string The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported. 3
input_width unsigned int 256 The input width >0
input_height unsigned int 256 The input height >0
batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16
workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024
min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0

Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet engine generation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=/path/to/result_dir \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log is saved in the results_dir.

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted.

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored.

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an fp32 TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=fp32

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
task: segment
dataset:
  segment:
    dataset: "CNDataset"
    root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
    data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
    label_transform: "norm"
    batch_size: 16
    workers: 2
    num_classes: 2
    img_size: 256
    image_folder_name: "A"
    change_image_folder_name: "B"
    list_folder_name: 'list'
    annotation_folder_name: "label"
    test_split: "test"
    predict_split: 'predict'
    label_suffix: .png
inference:
  gpu_id: 0
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"

Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Classification engine inference:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy visual_changenet inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
           inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file. This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped.

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy visual_changenet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
           inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization will be stored in $RESULTS_DIR/trt_inference.

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
task: segment
dataset:
  segment:
    dataset: "CNDataset"
    root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
    data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
    label_transform: "norm"
    batch_size: 16
    workers: 2
    num_classes: 2
    img_size: 256
    image_folder_name: "A"
    change_image_folder_name: "B"
    list_folder_name: 'list'
    annotation_folder_name: "label"
    test_split: "test"
    predict_split: 'predict'
    label_suffix: .png
evaluate:
  gpu_id: 0
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"

Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Segmentation engine evaluation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy visual_changenet evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This must be the same as the tao evaluate spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped.

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy visual_changenet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization will be stored in $RESULTS_DIR/trt_evaluate.
Previous VisualChangeNet-Classification with TAO Deploy
Next Mask Grounding DINO with TAO Deploy
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 18, 2025.