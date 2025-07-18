EfficientDet (TF2)

Below is a sample for the EfficientDet spec file. It has 7 major components: dataset , model , train , evaluate , inference , prune and export config as well as the encryption key ( encryption_key ) and the results directory ( results_dir ).

Copy Copied! dataset: loader: prefetch_size: 4 shuffle_file: False shuffle_buffer: 10000 cycle_length: 32 block_length: 16 max_instances_per_image: 100 skip_crowd_during_training: True num_classes: 91 train_tfrecords: - '/datasets/coco/train-*' val_tfrecords: - '/datasets/coco/val-*' val_json_file: '/datasets/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json' augmentation: rand_hflip: True random_crop_min_scale: 0.1 random_crop_max_scale: 2 auto_color_distortion: False auto_translate_xy: False train: optimizer: name: 'sgd' momentum: 0.9 lr_schedule: name: 'cosine' warmup_epoch: 5 warmup_init: 0.0001 learning_rate: 0.2 amp: True checkpoint: "/weights/efficientnet-b0_500.tlt" num_examples_per_epoch: 100 moving_average_decay: 0.999 batch_size: 20 checkpoint_interval: 5 l2_weight_decay: 0.00004 l1_weight_decay: 0.0 clip_gradients_norm: 10.0 image_preview: True qat: False random_seed: 42 pruned_model_path: '' num_epochs: 200 model: name: 'efficientdet-d0' aspect_ratios: '[(1.0, 1.0), (1.4, 0.7), (0.7, 1.4)]' anchor_scale: 4 min_level: 3 max_level: 7 num_scales: 3 freeze_bn: False freeze_blocks: [] input_width: 512 input_height: 512 evaluate: batch_size: 8 num_samples: 5000 max_detections_per_image: 100 checkpoint: '' export: batch_size: 8 dynamic_batch_size: True min_score_thresh: 0.4 checkpoint: "" onnx_file: "" inference: checkpoint: "" image_dir: "" dump_label: False batch_size: 1 prune: checkpoint: "" normalizer: 'max' output_path: "" equalization_criterion: 'union' granularity: 8 threshold: 0.5 min_num_filters: 16 excluded_layers: [] encryption_key: 'nvidia_tlt' results_dir: '/workspace/results_dir' num_gpus: 1 gpu_ids: [0]

The format of the spec file is YAML. The top level structure of the spec file is summarized in the table below:

Field Description dataset Configuration related to data sources and dataloader model Configuration related to model construction train Configuration related to the training process evaluate Configuration related to the standalone evaluation process prune Configuration for pruning a trained model inference Configuration for running model inference export Configuration for exporting a trained model encryption_key Global encryption key results_dir Directory where experiment results and status logging are saved

The training configuration( train ) defines the parameters needed for training, evaluation. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value batch_size The batch size for each GPU, so the effective batch size is batch_size_per_gpu * num_gpus. Unsigned int, positive 16 num_epochs The number of epochs to train the network Unsigned int, positive 300 num_examples_per _epoch Total number of images in the training set Unsigned int, positive – checkpoint The path to the pretrained model, if any String – pruned_model_path The path to a TAO pruned model for re-training, if any String – checkpoint_interval The number of training epochs that should run per model checkpoint/validation Unsigned int, positive 10 amp Whether to use mixed precision training Boolean – moving_average_decay Moving average decay Float 0.9999 l2_weight_decay L2 weight decay Float – l1_weight_decay L1 weight decay Float – random_seed Random seed Unsigned int, positive 42 clip_gradients_norm Clip gradients by the norm value Float 5 qat Enabled quantization aware training Boolean False optimizer Optimizer configuration lr_schedule Learning rate scheduler configuration

The optimizer configuration( train.optimizer ) specifies the type and parameters of an optimizer. +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | name | Optimizer name (only sgd is supported) | String | ‘sgd’ | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | momentum | Momentum | float | 0.9 | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+

The learning rate scheduler configuration( train.lr_schedule ) specifies the type and parameters of a learning rate scheduler. +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | name | The name of the learning rate scheduler. Available options are cosine and soft_anneal | String | ‘cosine’ | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | warmup_epoch | The number of warmup epochs in the learning rate schedule | Unsigned int, positive | – | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | warmup_init | The initial learning rate in the warmup period | Float | – | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | learning_rate | The maximum learning rate | Float | – | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+ | annealing_epoch | Start annealing to warmup_init at this point | Unsigned int, positive | – | +———————+——————————————————————————————————-+——————————-+————————————————————————————–+

The evaluation configuration ( evaluate ) defines the parameters needed for the evaluation either during training or standalone evaluation. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value checkpoint The path to the .tlt model to be evaluated String – max_detections_per_image The maximum number of detections to visualize Unsigned int, positive 100 batch_size The batch size for each GPU, so the effective batch size is batch_size_per_gpu * num_gpus Unsigned int, positive 16 num_samples The number of samples for evaluation Unsigned int – label_map YAML file that stores index to label name mapping. (Optional) If set, per class AP metric will be calculated String – start_eval_epoch Evaluation will not start until this epoch (Default: 1) Unsigned int – results_dir The directory where the evaluation result is stored (Optional) Unsigned int –

The inference configuration ( inference ) defines the parameters needed for the standalone inference with the trained .tlt model. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value checkpoint The path to the .tlt model to run inference with String – image_dir The path to the image directory String – output_dir The path to the output directory where annotated images will be saved String – dump_label Whether to dump label files in KITTI format Boolean – batch_size Batch size to run inference with Unsigned int – min_score_thresh Minimum confidence threshold to render the predicted bounding boxes String – label_map YAML file that stores index to label name mapping (Optional) If set, annotated images will have class labels associated with bounding boxes String – max_boxes_to_draw The maximum number of bounding boxes that will be rendered in the annotated images String – results_dir The directory where the inference result is stored (Optional) Unsigned int –

The dataset configuration ( dataset ) specifies the input data source and format. This is used for training, evaluation. A detailed description is summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value train_tfrecords The TFRecord path for training String – val_tfrecords The TFRecord path for validation String – val_json_file The annotation file path for validation String – num_classes The number of classes. If there are N categories in the annotation, num_classes should be N+1 (background class) Unsigned int – max_instances_per_image The maximum number of object instances to parse (default: 100) Unsigned int 100 skip_crowd_during_training Specifies whether to skip crowd during training Boolean True loader Data loader configuration augmentation Data augmentation configuration

The dataloader configuration ( dataset.loader ) specifies how batches of data are fed into the model.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value prefetch_size The image dimension in “WxH” format, where W and H indicates the dimension of the resized and padded input. String “512x512” shuffle_file The TFRecord path for training String – shuffle_buffer The image dimension in “WxH” format, where W and H indicates the dimension of the resized and padded input. String “512x512” cycle_length The TFRecord path for training String – block_length The TFRecord path for training String –

The dataset.augmentation configuration specifies the image augmentation methods used after preprocessing.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value rand_hflip A flag specifying whether to perform random horizontal flip Boolean – random_crop_min_scale The minimum scale of RandomCrop augmentation (default: 0.1) Float 0.1 random_crop_max_scale The maximum scale of RandomCrop augmentation (default: 2.0) Float 2.0 auto_color_distortion A flag to enable automatic color augmentation Boolean False auto_translate_xy A flag to enable automatic image translation on the X/Y axis Boolean False

The model configuration ( model ) specifies the model structure. A detailed description is summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value model_name EfficientDet model name string “efficientdet_d0” min_level The minimum level of the output feature pyramid Unsigned int 3 (only 3 is supported) max_level The maximum level of the output feature pyramid Unsigned int 7 (only 7 is supported) num_scales The number of anchor octave scales on each pyramid level (e.g. if set to 3, the anchor scales are [2^0, 2^(1/3), 2^(2/3)]) Unsigned int 3 max_instances_per_image The maximum number of object instances to parse (default: 100) Unsigned int 100 aspect_ratios A list of tuples representing the aspect ratios of anchors on each pyramid level string “[(1.0, 1.0), (1.4, 0.7), (0.7, 1.4)]” anchor_scale Scale of the base-anchor size to the feature-pyramid stride Unsigned int 4 input_width Input width Unsigned int 512 input_height Input height Unsigned int 512

The prune configuration defines the pruning process for a trained model. A detailed description is summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value normalizer Normalization method. Specify max to normalize by dividing each norm by the maximum norm within a layer or L2 to normalize by dividing by the L2 norm of the vector comprising all kernel norms String max equalization_criterion The criteria to equalize the stats of inputs to an element-wise op layer or depth-wise conv layer. Options are arithmetic_mean geometric_mean ,``union``, and intersection . String union granularity The number of filters to remove at a time Integer 8 threshold Pruning threshold Float – min_num_filters The minimum number of filters to keep per layer. Default: 16 Integer 16 excluded_layers A list of layers to be excluded from pruning List – checkpoint The path to the .tlt model file to be pruned String –

The export configuration contains the parameters for exporting a .tlt model to an .onnx model, which can be used for deployment.