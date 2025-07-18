EfficientDet (TF1)
With EfficientDet, the following tasks are supported:
dataset_convert
train
evaluate
prune
inference
export
These tasks may be invoked from the TAO Launcher by following the below convention from command line:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>
Where
args_per_subtask are the command line arguments required for a given subtask. Each
of these sub-tasks are explained in detail below.
EfficientDet expects directories of images for training or validation and annotated JSON files in COCO format.
The raw image data and corresponding annotation file need to be converted to TFRecords
before training and evaluation. The
dataset_convert tool helps to achieve seamless
conversion while providing insight on potential issues in an annotation file.
The following sections detail how to use
dataset_convert.
Sample Usage of the Dataset Converter Tool
The
dataset_convert tool is described below:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 dataset-convert [-h] -i <image_directory>
-a <annotation_json_file>
-o <tfrecords_output_directory>
[-t <tag>]
[-s <num_shards>]
[--include_mask]
You can use the following arguments:
-i, --image_dir: The path to the directory where raw images are stored
-a, --annotations_file: The annotations JSON file
-o, --output_dir: The output directory where TFRecords are saved
-t, --tag: The tag for the converted TFRecords (e.g. “train”). The tag defaults to the name of the annotation file.
-s, --num_shards: The number of shards for the converted TFRecords. The default value is 256.
--include_mask: Whether to include segmentation ground truth during conversion. The default value is False.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.Note
A log file named
<tag>_warnings.jsonwill be generated in the
output_dirif the bounding box of an object is out of bounds with respect to the image frame or if an object mask is out of bounds with respect to its bounding box. The log file records the
image_idthat has problematic object IDs. For example,
{"200365": {"box": [918], "mask": []}means the bounding box of
object 918is out of bounds in
image 200365.
The following example shows how to use the command with a dataset:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 dataset_convert -i /path/to/image_dir
-a /path/to/train.json
-o /path/to/output_dir
Below is a sample for the EfficientDet spec file. It has 5 major components:
model_config,
training_config,
eval_config,
augmentation_config and
dataset_config. The format of the spec file is a protobuf
text (
.prototxt) message, and each of its fields can be either a basic data type or a nested
message.
training_config {
train_batch_size: 16
iterations_per_loop: 10
checkpoint_period: 10
num_examples_per_epoch: 14700
num_epochs: 300
model_name: 'efficientdet-d0'
profile_skip_steps: 100
tf_random_seed: 42
lr_warmup_epoch: 5
lr_warmup_init: 0.00005
learning_rate: 0.1
amp: True
moving_average_decay: 0.9999
l2_weight_decay: 0.00004
l1_weight_decay: 0.0
checkpoint: "/path/to/your/pretrained_model"
# pruned_model_path: "/path/to/your/pruned/model"
}
dataset_config {
num_classes: 91
image_size: "512,512"
training_file_pattern: "/path/to/coco/train-*"
validation_file_pattern: "/path/to/coco/val-*"
validation_json_file: "/path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json"
}
eval_config {
eval_batch_size: 16
eval_epoch_cycle: 10
eval_after_training: True
eval_samples: 5000
min_score_thresh: 0.4
max_detections_per_image: 100
}
model_config {
model_name: 'efficientdet-d0'
min_level: 3
max_level: 7
num_scales: 3
}
augmentation_config {
rand_hflip: True
random_crop_min_scale: 0.1
random_crop_max_scale: 2.0
}
The top level structure of the spec file is summarized in the following tables:
Training Config
The training configuration(
training_config) defines the parameters needed for training,
evaluation, and inference. Details are summarized in the table below.
|Field
|Description
|Data Type and Constraints
|Recommended/Typical Value
|train_batch_size
|The batch size for each GPU. The effective batch size is
batch_size_per_gpu * num_gpus.
|Unsigned int, positive
|16
|num_epochs
|The number of epochs to train the network
|Unsigned int, positive
|300
|num_examples_per _epoch
|The total number of images in the training set divided by the number of GPUs
|Unsigned int, positive
|–
|checkpoint
|The path to the pretrained model, if any
|String
|–
|pruned_model_path
|The path to the TAO pruned model for re-training, if any
|String
|–
|checkpoint_period
|The number of training epochs that should run per model checkpoint/validation
|Unsigned int, positive
|10
|amp
|A flag specifying whether to use mixed precision training
|Boolean
|–
|moving_average_decay
|The moving average decay
|Float
|0.9999
|l2_weight_decay
|The L2 weight decay
|Float
|–
|l1_weight_decay
|The L1 weight decay
|Float
|–
|lr_warmup_epoch
|The number of warmup epochs in the learning rate schedule
|Unsigned int, positive
|–
|lr_warmup_init
|The initial learning rate in the warmup period
|Float
|–
|learning_rate
|The maximum learning rate
|Float
|–
|tf_random_seed
|The random seed
|Unsigned int, positive
|42
|clip_gradients_norm
|The clip gradients by the norm value
|Float
|5
|skip_checkpoint _variables
|If specified, the weights of the layers with matching regular expressions will not be loaded. This is especially helpful for transfer learning.
|string
|“-predict*”
Evaluation Config
The evaluation configuration (
eval_config) defines the parameters needed for the evaluation
either during training or standalone. Details are summarized in the table below.
|Field
|Description
|Data Type and Constraints
|Recommended/Typical Value
|eval_epoch_cycle
|The number of training epochs that should run per validation
|Unsigned int, positive
|10
|max_detections_per_image
|The maximum number of detections to visualize
|Unsigned int, positive
|100
|min_score_thresh
|The minimum confidence of the predicted box that can be considered a match
|Float
|0.5
|eval_batch_size
|The batch size for each GPU. The effective batch size is
batch_size_per_gpu * num_gpus
|Unsigned int, positive
|16
|eval_samples
|The number of samples for evaluation
|Unsigned int
|–
Dataset Config
The data configuration (
data_config) specifies the input data source and format. This is
used for training, evaluation, and inference. A detailed description is summarized in the table
below.
|Field
|Description
|Data Type and Constraints
|Recommended/Typical Value
|image_size
|The image dimension as a tuple within quote marks: “(height, width)”. This indicates the dimension of the resized and padded input.
|String
|“(512, 512)”
|training_file_pattern
|The TFRecord path for training
|String
|–
|validation_file_pattern
|The TFRecord path for validation
|String
|–
|val_json_file
|The annotation file path for validation
|String
|–
|num_classes
|The number of classes. If there are N categories in the annotation, num_classes should be N+1 (background class).
|Unsigned int
|–
|max_instances_per_image
|The maximum number of object instances to parse (default: 100)
|Unsigned int
|100
|skip_crowd_during_training
|Specifies whether to skip crowd during training
|Boolean
|True
Model Config
The model configuration (
model_config) specifies the model structure. A detailed description is summarized
in the table below.
|Field
|Description
|Data Type and Constraints
|Recommended/Typical Value
|model_name
|The EfficientDet model name
|string
|“efficientdet_d0”
|min_level
|The minimum level of the output feature pyramid
|Unsigned int
|3 (only 3 is supported)
|max_level
|The maximum level of the output feature pyramid
|Unsigned int
|7 (only 7 is supported)
|num_scales
|The number of anchor octave scales on each pyramid level (e.g. if set to 3, the anchor scales are [2^0, 2^(1/3), 2^(2/3)])
|Unsigned int
|3
|max_instances_per_image
|The maximum number of object instances to parse (default: 100)
|Unsigned int
|100
|aspect_ratios
|A list of tuples representing the aspect ratios of anchors on each pyramid level
|string
|“[(1.0, 1.0), (1.4, 0.7), (0.7, 1.4)]”
|anchor_scale
|The scale of the base-anchor size to the feature-pyramid stride
|Unsigned int
|4
Augmentation Config
The
augmentation_config parameter defines image augmentation after preprocessing.
|Field
|Description
|Data Type and Constraints
|Recommended/Typical Value
|rand_hflip
|A flag specifying whether to perform random horizontal flip
|Boolean
|–
|random_crop_min_scale
|The minimum scale of RandomCrop augmentation. The default value is 0.1.
|Float
|0.1
|random_crop_max_scale
|The maximum scale of RandomCrop augmentation. The default value is 2.0.
|Float
|2.0
Train the EfficientDet model using this command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 train [-h] -e <experiment_spec>
-d <output_dir>
-k <key>
[--gpus <num_gpus>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file_path>]
Required Arguments
-d, --model_dir: The path to the folder where the experiment output is written
-k, --key: The encryption key to decrypt the model
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment specification file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as the training specification file.
Optional Arguments
--gpus: The number of GPUs to be used for training in a multi-GPU scenario. The default value is 1.
--gpu_index: The indices of the GPUs to use for training. This argument can be used when the machine has multiple GPUs installed.
--log_file: The path to the log file. The default value is
stdout.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
Input Requirement
Input size: C * W * H (where C = 1 or 3, W >= 128, H >= 128; W, H are multiples of 32)
Image format: JPG
Label format: COCO detection
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of the
train command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 train --gpus 2 -e /path/to/spec.txt -d /path/to/result -k $KEY
To run evaluation with an EfficientDet model, use this command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 evaluate [-h] -e <experiment_spec_file>
-m <model_file>
-k <key>
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file_path>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as the training specification file.
-m, --model_path: The path to the model file to use for evaluation (only TAO models are supported)
-k, --key: The key to load the TAO model
Optional Arguments
--gpu_index: The index of the GPU to use for evaluation. This argument can be used when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that evaluation can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. The default value is
stdout.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 evaluate -e /path/to/spec.txt -m /path/to/model.tlt -k $KEY
The inference tool for EfficientDet models can be used to visualize bboxes and generate frame-by- frame KITTI format labels on a directory of images.
tao model efficientdet_tf1 inference [-h] -i <input directory>
-o <output annotated image directory>
-e <experiment spec file>
-m <model file>
-k <key>
[-l <output label directory>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file_path>]
Required Arguments
-m, --model_path: The path to the pretrained model (supports both the TAO model and TensorRT engine)
-i, --in_image_path: The directory of input images for inference
-o, --out_image_path: The directory path to output annotated images
-k, --key: The key to load a TAO model (this argument is not required if a TensorRT engine is used)
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to an experiment spec file for training
Optional Arguments
-l, --out_label_path: The directory to output KITTI labels
--label_map: The path to a text file of training labels
--gpu_index: The index of the GPU to run inference on. This argument can be used when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that inference can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. The default value is
stdout.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 inference -e /path/to/spec.txt -m /path/to/model.tlt -k $KEY
-o /path/to/output_dir -i /path/to/input_dir
The
tao model efficientdet_tf1 prune command removes parameters from the model to reduce the model
size without compromising the integrity of the model itself.
The
tao model efficientdet_tf1 prune command includes these parameters:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 prune [-h] -m <efficientdet model>
-o <output_dir>
-k <key>
[-n <normalizer>]
[-eq <equalization_criterion>]
[-pg <pruning_granularity>]
[-pth <pruning threshold>]
[-nf <min_num_filters>]
[-el [<excluded_list>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file_path>]
Required Arguments
-m, --model: The path to a pretrained EfficientDet model.
-o, --output_dir: The path to output checkpoints.
-k, --key: The key to load a :code`.tlt` model.
Optional Arguments
-n, –normalizer: Specify
maxto normalize by dividing each norm by the maximum norm within a layer; specify
L2to normalize by dividing by the L2 norm of the vector comprising all kernel norms. The default value is
max.
-eq, --equalization_criterion: The criteria to equalize the stats of inputs to an element-wise op layer or depth-wise convolutional layer. This parameter is useful for resnets and mobilenets. Options include
arithmetic_mean
geometric_mean,
union, and
intersection. The default option is
union.
-pg, -pruning_granularity: The number of filters to remove at a time. The default value is 8.
-pth: The threshold to compare the normalized norm against. The default value is 0.1.Note
NVIDIA recommends changing the threshold to keep the number of parameters in the model to within 10-20% of the original unpruned model.
-nf, --min_num_filters: The minimum number of filters to keep per layer. The default value is 16.
-el, --excluded_layers: A list of excluded layers (e.g. “-i item1 item2”). The default value is
[].
--gpu_index: The index of the GPU to run pruning on. This argument can be used when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that inference can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. The default value is
stdout.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
After pruning, the model needs to be retrained. See Re-training the Pruned Model for more details.
Due to the complexity of larger EfficientDet models, the pruning process will take significantly longer to finish. For example, pruning the EfficientDet-D5 model may take at least 25 minutes on a V100 server.
Using the Prune Command
Here’s an example of using the
tao model efficientdet_tf1 prune command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 prune -m /path/to/model.step-0.tlt \
-o /path/to/pruned_model/ \
-eq union \
-pth 0.7 -k $KEY
Once the model has been pruned, there might be a slight decrease in accuracy
because some previously useful weights may have been removed. To regain accuracy,
we recommend retraining this pruned model over the same dataset. To do this, use
the
tao model efficientdet_tf1 train command, as documented in Training the Model,
with an updated spec file that points to the newly pruned model as the pretrained model file.
We recommend turning off the regularizer or reducing the weight decay in the
training_config
for EfficientDet to recover the accuracy when retraining a pruned model. To do this, set the
regularizer type to
NO_REG, as documented in the Training config
section. The other parameters may be retained in the spec file from the previous training.
Exporting the model decouples the training process from deployment and allows conversion to
TensorRT engines outside the TAO environment. TensorRT engines are specific to each hardware
configuration and should be generated for each unique inference environment.
The exported model may be used universally across training and deployment hardware.
The exported model format is referred to as
.etlt. The
.etlt model
format is also an encrypted model format, and it uses the same key as the
.tlt model that
it is exported from. This key is required when deploying this model.
Exporting the EfficientDet Model
Here’s an example of the command line arguments of the
tao model efficientdet_tf1 export command:
tao model efficientdet_tf1 export [-h] -m <path to the .tlt model file>
-e <path to experiment spec file>
-k <key>
[-o <path to output file>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file_path>]
[--verbose]
Required Arguments
-m, --model_path: The path to the
.tltmodel file to be exported
-k, --key: The key used to save the
.tltmodel file
-e, --experiment_spec: The path to the spec file
-o, --output_path: The path to save the exported model
Sample usage
Here’s a sample command to export an EfficientDet model to a
.etlt file.
tao model efficientdet_tf1 export -m /path/to/model.step-0.tlt \
-o /path/to/export/model.step-0.etlt \
-e /ws/spec.txt \
-k $KEY
For TensorRT engine generation, validation, and int8 calibration, refer to the TAO Deploy documentation.
For deploying to DeepStream, refer to the Integrating an EfficientDet (TF1/TF2) Model page.