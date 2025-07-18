TAO Clearml Integration
The following networks in TAO interface with ClearML, allowing you to continuously iterate, visualize and track multiple training experiments, and compile meaningful insights into a training use case.
DetectNet-v2
FasterRCNN
Image Classification - TF2
RetinaNet
YOLOv4/YOLOv4-Tiny
YOLOv3
SSD
DSSD
EfficientDet - TF2
MaskRCNN
UNet
In TAO 4.0.1, the ClearML visualization suite synchronizes with the data rendered in TensorBoard. Therefore, to see rendered data over the ClearML server, you need to enable TensorBoard visualization. The integration also includes the ability to send you alerts via slack or Email for training runs that have failed.
Enabling MLOPS integration does not require you to install tensorboard.
These are the broad steps involved with setting up ClearML for TAO:
Setting up a ClearML account
Acquiring a ClearML credentials
Logging into the ClearML client
Setting the configurable data for the ClearML experiment
Setting up a ClearML Account
Sign up for a free account at the ClearML website and then log in to your ClearML account.
Acquiring a ClearML API Credentials
Once you have logged in to your ClearML account, generate new credentials by navigating to the settings pane in the top-right corner of this window and clicking on Generate New Credentials.
NVIDIA recommends getting the credentials in the form of environment variables for maximum
ease of use. You can get these variables by clicking on the
Jupyter Notebook tab and
copying the env variables.
Jupyter notebook tab from the credentials under Settings/Workspace
Install clearml Library
Install the clearml library on your local machine in a Python3 environment.
python3 -m pip install clearml
Log in to the ClearML Client in the TAO Container
To communicate the data from the local compute unit and render data on the ClearML server dashboard, the ClearML client in the TAO container must be logged in and synchronized with your profile. To have the clearml client in the container log in, set the following environment variables with the data you received when setting up your ClearML account.
%env CLEARML_WEB_HOST=https://app.clear.ml
%env CLEARML_API_HOST=https://api.clear.ml
%env CLEARML_FILES_HOST=https://files.clear.ml
%env CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY=<API_ACCESS_KEY>
%env CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY=<API_SECRET_KEY>
To set the environment variable via the TAO launcher, use the sample JSON file below for
reference and replace the
value field under the
Envs element of the
~/.tao_mounts.json file.
{
"Mounts": [
{
"source": "/path/to/your/data",
"destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/data"
},
{
"source": "/path/to/your/local/results",
"destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/results"
},
{
"source": "/path/to/config/files",
"destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs"
}
],
"Envs": [
{
"variable": "CLEARML_WEB_HOST",
"value": "https://app.clear.ml"
},
{
"variable": "CLEARML_API_HOST",
"value": "https://api.clear.ml"
},
{
"variable": "CLEARML_FILES_HOST",
"value": "https://files.clear.ml"
},
{
"variable": "CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY",
"value": "<API_ACCESS_KEY>"
},
{
"variable": "CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY",
"value": "<API_SECRET_KEY>"
}
],
"DockerOptions": {
"shm_size": "16G",
"ulimits": {
"memlock": -1,
"stack": 67108864
},
"user": "1000:1000",
"ports": {
"8888": 8888
}
}
}
When running the networks from TAO containers directly, use the
-e flag
with the
docker command. For example, to run detectnet_v2 with ClearML directly
via the container, use the following code.
docker run -it --rm --gpus all \
-v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker \
-e CLEARML_WEB_HOST="https://app.clear.ml" \
-e CLEARML_API_HOST="https://api.clear.ml" \
-e CLEARML_FILES_HOST="https://files.clear.ml" \
-e CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY="<API_ACCESS_KEY>" \
-e CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY="<API_SECRET_KEY>" \
nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.0.0-tf1.15.5 \
detectnet_v2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt \
-r /path/to/results/dir \
-k $KEY --gpus 4
TAO provides a few options to configure the clearml client:
project: A string containing the name of the project the experiment data gets uploaded to
tags: A list of strings that can be used to tag the experiment
task: The name of the experiment. In order to maintain a unique name per run, TAO appends to the name string a timestamp indicating when the experiment run was created.
Depending on the schema the network follows, the spec file snippet to be added to the network may vary slightly.
For DetectNet_v2, UNet, FasterRCNN, YOLOv3/YOLOv4/YOLOv4-Tiny, RetinaNet, and SSD/DSSD,
please add the following snippet under the
training_config config element of the network.
visualizer{
enabled: true
clearml_config{
project: "name_of_project"
tags: "training"
tags: "tao_toolkit"
task: "training_experiment_name"
}
}
For MaskRCNN, add the following snippet in the network’s training configuration
clearml_config{
project: "name_of_project"
tags: "training"
tags: "tao_toolkit"
task: "training_experiment_name"
}
For EfficientDet-TF2 and Classification-TF2, add the following snippet under the
train config element
in the
train.yaml file.
clearml:
task: "name_of_the_experiment"
project: "name_of_the_project"
The following are sample images from a successful visualization run for DetectNet_v2.
Image showing intermediate inference images with bounding boxes before clustering using DBScan or NMS
Image showing system utilization plots.
Metrics plotted during training
Streaming logs from the local machine running the training.
Weight histograms of the trained model.