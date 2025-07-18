Advanced Users

NVIDIA TAO is a low-code AI toolkit, containing solutions to train, fine tune, and optimize Deep Learning models for various computer vision use cases. These Deep Learning solutions are implemented across many popular training frameworks, such as TensorFlow (version 2.11.x and version 2.x), PyTorch (including PyTorch lightning), and NVIDIA TensorRT. As of TAO version 5.0.0, the source code for all the core deep learning network implementations has been open sourced, allowing you to get visibility into the workings of the different networks and customize them to suit your use cases.

The source code repositories are organized into the following core repositories, from which the TAO Deep Learning containers are built.

tao_tensorflow1_backend: TAO deep learning networks with TensorFlow 1.x backend tao_tensorflow2_backend: TAO deep learning networks with TensorFlow 2.x backend tao_pytorch_backend: TAO deep learning networks with PyTorch backend tao_dataset_suite: A set of advanced data augmentation and analytics tools. The source code in this repository maps to the routines contained with the data services arm of TAO. tao_deploy: A package that uses TensorRT to both optimize TAO trained models and run inference and evaluation. tao_launcher: A Python CLI to interact with the TAO containers that can be installed using pip. tao_front_end_services: TAO as a stand-alone service and TAO Client CLI package

There is also a lightweight repository with supplementary tooling and tutorials:

tao_tutorials: Quick start scripts and tutorial notebooks to get started with TAO

The below diagram illustrates how the commands issued by the user flow to the system.

Running a PyTorch network