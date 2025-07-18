Grounding DINO is an open vocabulary object-detection model included in the TAO. Through joint training of text and image data, Grounding DINO is able to accept wide range of text data as input and output the corresponding bounding boxes.

It supports the following tasks:

train

evaluate

inference

export

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

Copy Copied! tao model grounding_dino <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>