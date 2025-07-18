Below is a sample for the YOLOv3 spec file. It has six major components: yolov3_config , training_config , eval_config , nms_config , augmentation_config , and dataset_config . The format of the spec file is a protobuf text (prototxt) message and each of its fields can be either a basic data type or a nested message. The top level structure of the spec file is summarized in the table below.

Copy Copied! random_seed: 42 yolov3_config { big_anchor_shape: "[(114.94, 60.67), (159.06, 114.59), (297.59, 176.38)]" mid_anchor_shape: "[(42.99, 31.91), (79.57, 31.75), (56.80, 56.93)]" small_anchor_shape: "[(15.60, 13.88), (30.25, 20.25), (20.67, 49.63)]" matching_neutral_box_iou: 0.7 arch: "resnet" nlayers: 18 arch_conv_blocks: 2 loss_loc_weight: 0.8 loss_neg_obj_weights: 100.0 loss_class_weights: 1.0 freeze_bn: false force_relu: false } training_config { batch_size_per_gpu: 8 num_epochs: 80 enable_qat: false checkpoint_interval: 10 learning_rate { soft_start_annealing_schedule { min_learning_rate: 1e-6 max_learning_rate: 1e-4 soft_start: 0.1 annealing: 0.5 } } regularizer { type: L1 weight: 3e-5 } optimizer { adam { epsilon: 1e-7 beta1: 0.9 beta2: 0.999 amsgrad: false } } pretrain_model_path: "EXPERIMENT_DIR/pretrained_resnet18/tlt_pretrained_object_detection_vresnet18/resnet_18.hdf5" } eval_config { average_precision_mode: SAMPLE batch_size: 8 matching_iou_threshold: 0.5 } nms_config { confidence_threshold: 0.001 clustering_iou_threshold: 0.5 top_k: 200 } augmentation_config { hue: 0.1 saturation: 1.5 exposure:1.5 vertical_flip:0 horizontal_flip: 0.5 jitter: 0.3 output_width: 1248 output_height: 384 output_channel: 3 randomize_input_shape_period: 0 } dataset_config { data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/tfrecords/kitti_trainval/kitti_trainval*" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training" } include_difficult_in_training: true image_extension: "png" target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } validation_fold: 0 }

The training configuration ( training_config ) defines the parameters needed for the training, evaluation and inference. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value batch_size_per_gpu The batch size for each GPU, so the effective batch size is batch_size_per_gpu * num_gpus Unsigned int, positive – checkpoint_interval The number of training epochs per model checkpoint / validation that should run Unsigned int, positive 10 num_epochs The number of epochs to train the network Unsigned int, positive. – enable_qat Whether to use quantization-aware training Boolean Note: YOLOv3 does not support loading a pruned QAT model and retraining it with QAT disabled, or vice versa. For example, to get a pruned QAT model, perform the initial training with QAT enabled or enable_qat=True . learning_rate Only “soft_start_annealing_schedule” with these nested parameters is supported: min_learning_rate: Minimum learning rate during the entire experiment max_learning_rate: Maximum learning during the entire experiment soft_start: Time to lapse before warm up (expressed in percentage of progress between 0 and 1) annealing: Time to start annealing the learning rate Message type. – regularizer This parameter configures the regularizer to be used while training and contains the following nested parameters: type: The type or regularizer to use. NVIDIA supports NO_REG, L1, or L2 weight: The regularizer weight as a floating point value Message type. L1 (Note: NVIDIA suggests using L1 regularizer when training a network before pruning as L1 regularization helps making the network weights more prunable.) optimizer Can be one of “adam”, “sgd”, or “rmsprop”. Each type has the following parameters: adam: epsilon, beta1, beta2, amsgrad sgd: momentum, nesterov rmsprop: rho, momentum, epsilon, centered The parameters are same as those in Keras. Message type. – pretrain_model_path The path to the pretrained model, if any At most one of pretrain_model_path, resume_model_path, or pruned_model_path may present. String – resume_model_path The path to a TAO checkpoint model to resume training, if any At most one of pretrain_model_path, resume_model_path, or pruned_model_path may present. String – pruned_model_path The path to a TAO pruned model for re-training, if any At most one of pretrain_model_path, resume_model_path, or pruned_model_path may present. String – max_queue_size The number of prefetch batches in data loading Unsigned int, positive – n_workers The number of workers for data loading per GPU Unsigned int, positive – use_multiprocessing Whether to use multiprocessing mode of keras sequence data loader Boolean true (in case of deadlock, restart training and use False)

Note The learning rate is automatically scaled with the number of GPUs used during training, or the effective learning rate is learning_rate * n_gpu .

The evaluation configuration ( eval_config ) defines the parameters needed for evaluation either during training or as a standalone procedure. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value average_precision_mode Average Precision (AP) calculation mode can be either SAMPLE or INTEGRATE. SAMPLE is used as VOC metrics for VOC 2009 or before. INTEGRATE is used for VOC 2010 or after that. ENUM type ( SAMPLE or INTEGRATE) SAMPLE matching_iou_threshold The lowest IoU of predicted box and ground truth box that can be considered a match. float 0.5

The NMS configuration ( nms_config ) defines the parameters needed for the NMS postprocessing. NMS config applies to the NMS layer of the model in training, validation, evaluation, inference and export. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value confidence_threshold Boxes with a confidence score less than confidence_threshold are discarded before applying NMS. float 0.01 cluster_iou_threshold The IoU threshold below which boxes will go through the NMS process. float 0.6 top_k top_k boxes will be output after the NMS Keras layer. If the number of valid boxes is less than k, the returned array will be padded with boxes whose confidence score is 0. Unsigned int 200 infer_nms_score_bits The number of bits to represent the score values in NMS plugin in TensorRT OSS. The valid range is integers in [1, 10]. Setting it to any other values will make it fall back to ordinary NMS. Currently this optimized NMS plugin is only available in FP16 but it should also be selected by INT8 data type as there is no INT8 NMS in TensorRT OSS and hence this fastest implementation in FP16 will be selected. If falling back to ordinary NMS, the actual data type when building the engine will decide the exact precision(FP16 or FP32) to run at. int. In the interval [1, 10]. 0

The augmentation configuration ( augmentation_config ) defines the parameters needed for online data augmentation. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value hue Image hue to be changed within [-hue, hue] * 180.0 float of [0, 1] 0.1 saturation Image saturation to be changed within [1.0 / saturation, saturation] times float >= 1.0 1.5 exposure Image exposure to be changed within [1.0 / exposure, exposure] times float >= 1.0 1.5 vertical_flip The probability of images to be vertically flipped float of [0, 1] 0 horizontal_flip The probability of images to be horizontally flipped float of [0, 1] 0.5 jitter The maximum jitter allowed in augmentation. Jitter here refers to jitter augmentation in YOLO networks float of [0, 1] 0.3 output_width The base output image width of augmentation pipeline. integer, multiple of 32 – output_height The base output image height of augmentation pipeline integer, multiple of 32 – output_channel The number of output channels of augmentation pipeline 1 or 3 – randomize_input_shape_period The batch interval to randomly change the output width and height. For value K, the augmentation pipeline will adjust the output shape per K batches and the adjusted output width/height will be within 0.6 to 1.5 times of base width/height. Note: if K=0, the output width/height will always match the base width/height as configured and training will be much faster, but the accuracy of trained network might not be as good. non-negative integer 10 image_mean A key/value pair to specify image mean values. If omitted, ImageNet mean will be used for image preprocessing. If set, depending on output_channel , either ‘r/g/b’ or ‘l’ key/value pair must be configured. dict –

YOLOv3 supports two data formats: the sequence format (images folder and raw labels folder with KITTI format) and the tfrecords format (images folder and TFRecords). Training with TFRecord dataset in most cases are faster than sequence format and hence TFRecord dataset is the recommended format. However, in some cases like small input resolutions(e.g., 416x416), the sequence format is slightly faster TFRecord.

The YOLOv3 dataloader assumes the training/validation split is already done and the data is prepared in KITTI format: images and labels are in two separate folders, where each image in the image folder has a .txt label file with the same filename in the label folder, and the label file content follows KITTI format. The COCO data format is supported but only through TFRecords. Prepare the TFRecords using dataset_convert .

Below is an example dataset_config for TFRecord dataset converted from KITTI data format.

Copy Copied! dataset_config { data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/tfrecords/kitti_trainval/kitti_trainval*" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training" } include_difficult_in_training: true image_extension: "png" target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } validation_fold: 0 }

The following is an example dataset_config element if you want to use sequence format:

Copy Copied! dataset_config { data_sources: { label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/label_2" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/image_2" } data_sources: { label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/label_3" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/image_3" } include_difficult_in_training: true target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } validation_data_sources: { label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val/label_1" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val/image_1" } }

The parameters in dataset_config are defined as follows:

data_sources : Captures the path to datasets to train on. If you have multiple data sources for training, you may use multiple data_sources . For sequence format, this field contains 2 parameters: label_directory_path : Path to the data source label folder image_directory_path : Path to the data source image folder For TFRecord format, this field contains 2 parameters: tfrecords_path : Path to the TFRecord files, this can be a pattern to match multiple TFrecord files. image_directory_path : Path to the data source image folder. Make sure this aligns with the path specified in dataset_convert command.

include_difficult_in_training : Specifies whether to include difficult boxes in training. If set to False, difficult boxes will be ignored. Difficult boxes are those with non-zero occlusion levels in KITTI labels.

image_extension : The suffix(extension) of the image file. For example, png or jpg , etc. This parameter is only useful when using TFRecord dataset.

target_class_mapping : This parameter maps the class names in the labels to the target class to be trained in the network. An element is defined for every source class to target class mapping. This field is included with the intention of grouping similar class objects under one umbrella. For example, “car”, “van”, “heavy_truck”, etc. may be grouped under “automobile”. The “key” field is the value of the class name in the tfrecords file, and the “value” field corresponds to the value that the network is expected to learn.

validation_data_sources : Captures the path to datasets to validate on. If you have multiple data sources for validation, you may use multiple validation_data_sources . Like data_sources , this field contains two same parameters. This parameter is exclusive with validation_fold .

validation_fold : When using TFRecord dataset for training, the validation dataset can be a split(fold) in the training dataset. This parameter is exclusive with validation_data_sources .

Note The class names key in the target_class_mapping must be identical to the one shown in the KITTI labels so that the correct classes are picked up for training.

The YOLOv3 configuration ( yolov3_config ) defines the parameters needed for building the YOLOv3 model. Details are summarized in the table below.