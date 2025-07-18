Segformer with TAO Deploy
Segformer ONNX file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
optimized TensorRT engine. We do not support Int8 precision for Segformer.
Same spec file can be used as the
tao model segformer export command.
trt_config
The
gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_width: 512
input_height: 512
tensorrt:
data_type: FP32
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 1
max_batch_size: 1
tensorrt
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
data_type
|string
|fp32
|The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|fp32/fp16
|
workspace_size
|unsigned int
|1024
|The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|>1024
|
min_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
opt_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
max_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
Use the following command to run Segformer engine generation:
tao deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
Same spec file as TAO evaluation/ inference spec file. Sample spec file:
model:
input_height: 512
input_width: 512
backbone:
type: "mit_b1"
dataset:
img_norm_cfg:
mean:
- 127.5
- 127.5
- 127.5
std:
- 127.5
- 127.5
- 127.5
test_dataset:
img_dir: /data/images/val
ann_dir: /data/masks/val
input_type: "grayscale"
data_root: /tlt-pytorch
palette:
- seg_class: foreground
rgb:
- 0
- 0
- 0
label_id: 0
mapping_class: foreground
- seg_class: background
rgb:
- 255
- 255
- 255
label_id: 1
mapping_class: background
batch_size: 1
workers_per_gpu: 1
Use the following command to run Segformer engine evaluation:
tao deploy segformer evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the
tao evaluatespec file
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the evaluat file and evaluation results will be dumped
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy segformer evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
Use the following command to run SegFormer engine inference:
tao deploy segformer inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the
tao inferencespec file.
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped
inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference
Sample Usage
For inference, you can re-use the spec config mentioned under running_evaluation_through_tensorrt_engine.
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy segformer inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The mask overlaid visualization will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/vis_overlay and raw predictions in mask format will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/mask_labels.