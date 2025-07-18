ReIdentificationNet Transformer
ReIdentificationNet Transformer receives cropped images of a person from different perspectives as network input and outputs the embedding features for that person. The embeddings are used to perform similarity matching to re-identify the same person. The model is based on Swin Transformer, which is a general-purpose backbone for computer vision.
The expected time to train ReIdentificationNet Transformer model is as follows:
Backbone Type
GPU Type
No. of training images
Image Size
No. of identities
Batch size
Total Epochs
Total Training Time
|Swin Tiny
|1 x Nvidia A100 - 80GB PCIE
|13,000
|256x128x3
|751
|128
|120
|~1.5 hours
|Swin Tiny
|1 x Nvidia Quadro GV100 - 32GB
|13,000
|256x128x3
|751
|64
|120
|~3 hours
The ReIdentificationNet Transformer apps in TAO expect data in Market-1501 format for training and evaluation.
Refer to the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the Market-1501 data format.
The spec file for ReIdentificationNet Transformer includes
model,
dataset,
re_ranking, and
train parameters. The following is an example spec
for training a Swin Tiny model on Market-1501 with 751 identities in the training set.
results_dir: "/path/to/experiment_results"
encryption_key: nvidia_tao
model:
backbone: swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224
last_stride: 1
pretrain_choice: self
pretrained_model_path: "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth"
input_channels: 3
input_width: 128
input_height: 384
neck: bnneck
stride_size: [16, 16]
feat_dim: 1024
no_margin: True
neck_feat: after
metric_loss_type: triplet
with_center_loss: False
with_flip_feature: False
label_smooth: False
pretrain_hw_ratio: 2
dataset:
train_dataset_dir: "/path/to/train_dataset_dir"
test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_dataset_dir"
query_dataset_dir: "/path/to/query_dataset_dir"
num_classes: 751
batch_size: 64
val_batch_size: 128
num_workers: 8
pixel_mean: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
pixel_std: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
padding: 10
prob: 0.5
re_prob: 0.5
sampler: softmax_triplet
num_instances: 4
re_ranking:
re_ranking: True
k1: 20
k2: 6
lambda_value: 0.3
train:
results_dir: "${results_dir}/train"
optim:
name: SGD
lr_steps: [40, 70]
gamma: 0.1
bias_lr_factor: 2
weight_decay: 0.0001
weight_decay_bias: 0.0001
warmup_factor: 0.01
warmup_epochs: 20
warmup_method: cosine
base_lr: 0.0008
momentum: 0.9
center_loss_weight: 0.0005
center_lr: 0.5
triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
large_fc_lr: False
num_epochs: 120
checkpoint_interval: 10
|Parameter
|Data Type
|Default
|Description
|
model
|dict config
|–
|The configuration for the model architecture
|
train
|dict config
|–
|The configuration for the training process
|
dataset
|dict config
|–
|The configuration for the dataset
|
re_ranking
|dict config
|–
|The configuration for the re-ranking module
model
The
model parameter provides options to change the ReIdentificationNet Transformer architecture.
model:
backbone: swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224
last_stride: 1
pretrain_choice: self
pretrained_model_path: "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth"
input_channels: 3
input_width: 128
input_height: 384
neck: bnneck
stride_size: [16, 16]
feat_dim: 1024
no_margin: True
neck_feat: after
metric_loss_type: triplet
with_center_loss: False
with_flip_feature: False
label_smooth: False
pretrain_hw_ratio: 2
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
backbone
|string
|swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224
|The type of model, which can be Swin-based architectures or resnet_50 (please refer to ReIdentificationNet)
|resnet_50/swin_base_patch4_window7_224/swin_small_patch4_window7_224/swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224
|
last_stride
|unsigned int
|1
|The number of strides during convolution
|>0
|
pretrain_choice
|string
|self
|Specifies the pre-trained network
|self/imagenet/””
|
pretrained_model_path
|string
|The path to the pre-trained model
|
input_channels
|unsigned int
|3
|The number of input channels
|>0
|
input_width
|int
|128
|The width of the input images
|>0
|
input_height
|int
|384
|The height of the input images
|>0
|
neck
|string
|bnneck
|Specifies whether to train with BNNeck
|bnneck/””
|
feat_dim
|unsigned int
|1024
|The output size of the feature embeddings
|>0
|
no_margin
|bool
|True
|A flag specifying whether to train with soft triplet loss
|True/False
|
neck_feat
|string
|after
|Specifies which feature of BNNeck to use for testing
|before/after
|
metric_loss_type
|string
|triplet
|The type of metric loss
|triplet/center/triplet_center
|
with_center_loss
|bool
|False
|A flag specifying whether to enable center loss
|True/False
|
with_flip_feature
|bool
|False
|A flag specifying whether to enable image flipping
|True/False
|
label_smooth
|bool
|False
|A flag specifying whether to enable label smoothing
|True/False
|
pretrain_hw_ratio
|float
|2
|The height-width ratio of the pre-trained model
|>0
dataset
The
dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.
dataset:
train_dataset_dir: "/path/to/train_dataset_dir"
test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_dataset_dir"
query_dataset_dir: "/path/to/query_dataset_dir"
num_classes: 751
batch_size: 64
val_batch_size: 128
num_workers: 8
pixel_mean: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
pixel_std: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
padding: 10
prob: 0.5
re_prob: 0.5
sampler: softmax_triplet
num_instances: 4
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
train_dataset_dir
|string
|The path to the train images
|
test_dataset_dir
|string
|The path to the test images
|
query_dataset_dir
|string
|The path to the query images
|
num_classes
|unsigned int
|751
|The number of unique person IDs
|>0
|
batch_size
|unsigned int
|64
|The batch size for training
|>0
|
val_batch_size
|unsigned int
|128
|The batch size for validation
|>0
|
num_workers
|unsigned int
|8
|The number of parallel workers processing data
|>0
|
pixel_mean
|float list
|[0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
|The pixel mean for image normalization
|float list
|
pixel_std
|float list
|[0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
|The pixel standard deviation for image normalization
|float list
|
padding
|unsigned int
|10
|The pixel padding size around images for image augmentation
|>=1
|
prob
|float
|0.5
|The random horizontal flipping probability for image augmentation
|>0
|
re_prob
|float
|0.5
|The random erasing probability for image augmentation
|>0
|
sampler
|string
|softmax_triplet
|The type of sampler for data loading
|softmax/triplet/softmax_triplet
|
num_instances
|unsigned int
|4
|The number of image instances of the same person in a batch
|>0
re_ranking
The
re_ranking parameter defines the settings for the re-ranking module.
re_ranking:
re_ranking: True
k1: 20
k2: 6
lambda_value: 0.3
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
re_ranking
|bool
|True
|A flag that enables the re-ranking module
|True/False
|
k1
|unsigned int
|20
|The k used for k-reciprocal nearest neighbors
|>0
|
k2
|unsigned int
|6
|The k used for local query expansion
|>0
|
lambda_value
|float
|0.3
|The weight of the original distance in combination with the Jaccard distance
|>0.0
train
The
train parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.
train:
optim:
name: SGD
lr_steps: [40, 70]
gamma: 0.1
bias_lr_factor: 2
weight_decay: 0.0001
weight_decay_bias: 0.0001
warmup_factor: 0.01
warmup_epochs: 20
warmup_method: cosine
base_lr: 0.0008
momentum: 0.9
center_loss_weight: 0.0005
center_lr: 0.5
triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
large_fc_lr: False
num_epochs: 120
checkpoint_interval: 10
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
optim
|dict config
|The configuration for the SGD optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, weight decay, etc.
|
num_epochs
|unsigned int
|120
|The total number of epochs to run the experiment
|>0
|
checkpoint_interval
|unsigned int
|10
|The interval at which the checkpoints are saved
|>0
|
clip_grad_norm
|float
|0.0
|The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping.
|>=0
optim
The
optim parameter defines the config for the SGD optimizer in training, including the
learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.
optim:
name: SGD
lr_steps: [40, 70]
gamma: 0.1
bias_lr_factor: 2
weight_decay: 0.0001
weight_decay_bias: 0.0001
warmup_factor: 0.01
warmup_epochs: 20
warmup_method: cosine
base_lr: 0.0008
momentum: 0.9
center_loss_weight: 0.0005
center_lr: 0.5
triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
large_fc_lr: False
Parameter
Datatype
Default
Description
Supported Values
|
name
|string
|SGD
|The name of the optimizer
|Adam/SGD/Adamax/…
|
lr_steps
|int list
|[40, 70]
|The steps to decrease the learning rate for the
MultiStep scheduler
|int list
|
gamma
|float
|0.1
|The decay rate for WarmupMultiStepLR
|>0.0
|
bias_lr_factor
|float
|2
|The bias learning rate factor for WarmupMultiStepLR
|>=1
|
weight_decay
|float
|0.0001
|The weight decay coefficient for the optimizer
|>0.0
|
weight_decay_bias
|float
|0.0001
|The weight decay bias for the optimizer
|>0.0
|
warmup_factor
|float
|0.01
|The warmup factor for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler
|>0.0
|
warmup_epochs
|unsigned int
|20
|The number of warmup epochs for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler
|>0
|
warmup_method
|string
|cosine
|The warmup method for the optimizer
|cosine/linear
|
base_lr
|float
|0.0008
|The initial learning rate for the training
|>0.0
|
momentum
|float
|0.9
|The momentum for the WarmupMultiStepLR optimizer
|>0.0
|
center_loss_weight
|float
|0.0005
|The balanced weight for center loss
|>0.0
|
center_lr
|float
|0.5
|The learning rate for SGD to learn the centers of center loss
|>0.0
|
triplet_loss_margin
|float
|0.3
|The margin value for triplet loss
|>0.0
|
large_fc_lr
|bool
|False
|A flag specifying whether to enable large fully connected learning rate
|True/False
Use the following command to run ReIdentificationNet Transformer training:
tao model re_identification train -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<results_dir>
[train.gpu_ids=<gpu id list>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file
results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written
Optional Arguments
train.gpu_ids: A list of GPU indices to use for training. If you set more than one GPU ID, multi-GPU training will be triggered automatically.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer training command:
tao model re_identification train -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
The evaluation metrics for ReIdentificationNet Transformer are the mean average precision and ranked accuracy.
The plots of sampled matches and the cumulative matching characteristic (CMC) curve can be obtained using
the
evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot and
evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot parameters,
respectively.
Use the following command to run ReIdentificationNet Transformer evaluation:
tao model re_identification evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<results_dir>
evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot=<path to the output sampled matches plot>
evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot=<path to the output CMC curve plot>
evaluate.test_dataset=<path to test data>
evaluate.query_dataset=<path to query data>
[evaluate.gpu_id=<gpu index>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment
results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written
evaluate.checkpoint: The
.tltmodel
evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot: The path to the plotted file of sampled matches
evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot: The path to the plotted file of the CMC curve
evaluate.test_dataset: The path to the test data
evaluate.query_dataset: The path to the query data
Optional Argument
evaluate.gpu_id: The GPU index used to run evaluation (when the machine has multiple GPUs installed). Note that evaluation can only run on a single GPU.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer evaluation command:
tao model re_identification evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR evaluate.checkpoint=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot=$OUTPUT_SAMPLED_MATCHED_PLOT evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot=$OUTPUT_CMC_CURVE_PLOT evaluate.test_dataset=$TEST_DATA evaluate.query_dataset=$QUERY_DATA
Use the following command to run inference on ReIdentificationNet Transformer with the
.tlt model.
tao model re_identification inference -e <experiment_spec>
results_dir=<results_dir>
inference.checkpoint=<inference model>
inference.output_file=<path to output file>
inference.test_dataset=<path to gallery data>
inference.query_dataset=<path to query data>
[inference.gpu_id=<gpu index>]
The output will be a JSON file that contains the feature embeddings of all the test and query data.
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up inference
results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written
inference.checkpoint: The
.tltmodel to perform inference with
inference.output_file: The path to the output JSON file
inference.test_dataset: The path to the test data
inference.query_dataset: The path to the query data
Optional Argument
inference.gpu_id: The index of the GPU that will be used to run inference (when the machine has multiple GPUs installed). Note that inference can only run on a single GPU.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer inference command:
tao model re_identification inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR inference.checkpoint=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL inference.output_file=$OUTPUT_FILE inference.test_dataset=$TEST_DATA inference.query_dataset=$QUERY_DATA
The expected output is as follows:
[
{
"img_path": "/path/to/img1.jpg",
"embedding": [-0.30, 0.12, 0.13,...]
},
{
"img_path": "/path/to/img2.jpg",
"embedding": [-0.10, -0.06, -1.85,...]
},
...
{
"img_path": "/path/to/imgN.jpg",
"embedding": [1.41, 0.63, -0.15,...]
}
]
Use the following command to export ReIdentificationNet Transformer to
.onnx format for deployment:
tao model re_identification export -e <experiment_spec>
results_dir=<results_dir>
export.checkpoint=<tlt checkpoint to be exported>
[export.onnx_file=<path to exported file>]
[export.gpu_id=<gpu index>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to configure export
results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written
export.checkpoint: The
.tltmodel to be exported
Optional Arguments
export.onnx_file: The path to save the exported model to. The default path is in the same directory as the
\*.tltmodel.
export.gpu_id: The index of the GPU that will be used to run the export (when the machine has multiple GPUs installed). Note that export can only run on a single GPU.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer export command:
tao model re_identification export -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR export.checkpoint=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL
You can deploy the trained deep-learning and computer-vision models on edge devices–such as a Jetson Xavier,
Jetson Nano, or Tesla–or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. The exported
\*.onnx model can also be used with TAO Triton Apps.