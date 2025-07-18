OCDNet with TAO Deploy

The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate a TensorRT engine from the .onnx file. The following is a sample config:

Copy Copied! gen_trt_engine: width: 1280 height: 736 img_mode: BGR onnx_file: '/results/export/model_best.onnx' trt_engine: /results/export/model_int8.engine tensorrt: data_type: int8 workspace_size: 20480 min_batch_size: 1 opt_batch_size: 1 max_batch_size: 1 layers_precision: [ "/backbone/patch_embed/stem/stem.0/Conv:fp32", "/backbone/patch_embed/stages.0/blocks/blocks.0/conv_dw/Conv:fp32", "/backbone/patch_embed/stages.0/blocks/blocks.0/norm/ReduceMean:fp32" ] calibration: cal_image_dir: /data/ocdnet_vit/train/img cal_cache_file: /results/export/cal.bin cal_batch_size: 8 cal_num_batches: 2

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values results_dir string – The path to the results directory – onnx_file string – The path to the .onnx model – trt_engine string – The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine – width unsigned int – The input width >0 height unsigned int – The input height >0 img_mode string BGR The input image mode BGR,RGB,GRAY

The tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type string fp32 The precision to use for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16/int8 workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024 min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size for the optimization profile shape >0 opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size for the optimization profile shape >0 max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size for the optimization profile shape >0 layers_precision List – A list to specify layer precision layerName:[precision] precision: fp32/fp16/int8

The calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values cal_image_dir string list A list of paths that contain images used for calibration cal_cache_file string The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped cal_batch_size unsigned int 1 The batch size per batch during calibration >0 cal_num_batches unsigned int 1 The number of batches to calibrate >0

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : Precision to be exported. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

results_dir : The directory where the status log JSON file will be dumped

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e $SPECS_DIR/gen_trt_engine.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=fp16

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an INT8 TensorRT engine: