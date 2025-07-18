Mask2former with TAO Deploy

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy Copied! evaluate: trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file data: type: 'coco_panoptic' val: name: "coco_2017_val_panoptic" panoptic_json: "/datasets/coco/annotations/panoptic_val2017.json" img_dir: "/datasets/coco/val2017" panoptic_dir: "/datasets/coco/panoptic_val2017" batch_size: 1 num_workers: 2

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine evaluation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir=/path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine: