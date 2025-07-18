NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
Mask2former with TAO Deploy

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Mask2former .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model mask2former export, is taken as an input to tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Mask2former model, refer to the Mask2former training documentation.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the tao model mask2former export command.

gen_trt_engine

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
  trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  tensorrt:
    data_type: int8
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 10
    max_batch_size: 10
    calibration:
      cal_image_dir:
        - /path/to/cal/images
      cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
      cal_batch_size: 10
      cal_batches: 1000

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
onnx_file string The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
trt_engine string The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3
input_width unsigned int 960 The input width >0
input_height unsigned int 544 The input height >0
batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16/int8
workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024
min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0

calibration

The calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
cal_image_dir string list The list of paths that contain images used for calibration
cal_cache_file string The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped
cal_batch_size unsigned int 1 The batch size per batch during calibration >0
cal_batches unsigned int 1 The number of batches to calibrate >0

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine generation:

tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=/path/to/results \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
data:
  type: 'coco_panoptic'
  val:
    name: "coco_2017_val_panoptic"
    panoptic_json: "/datasets/coco/annotations/panoptic_val2017.json"
    img_dir: "/datasets/coco/val2017"
    panoptic_dir: "/datasets/coco/panoptic_val2017"
    batch_size: 1
    num_workers: 2

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine evaluation:

tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=/path/to/results \
           evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Running Inference through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  color_map: /path/to/colors.yaml
  label_map: /path/to/labels.csv
data:
  type: 'coco_panoptic'
  test:
    img_dir: /path/to/test_images/
    batch_size: 1

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine inference:

tao deploy mask2former inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=/path/to/results \
           inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask2former inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization will be stored in $RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the COCO format predictions will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/labels.
