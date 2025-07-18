Migrating to the TAO API from TAO 5.3.0
In TAO 5.3.0, the TAO APIs introduces some breaking changes in the interface that are outlined below.
Helm chart service name has changed from tao-toolkit-api to tao-api
The
nvidia-tao-clientcommand line interface, will be deprecated in the future. The notebooks use
tao-apias the entrypoint.
modelobject in the TAO API has been renamed to
experiment.
Handlers are in plural format in the endpoints, datasets, experiments.
Example:
# TAO <= 5.2.0 ‘/api/v1/user/<user_id>/model/<model_id>/job/<job_id>’ # TAO >= 5.3.0 ‘/api/v1/users/<user_id>/experiments/<experiment_id>/jobs/<job_id>’
Actions are referenced by : instead of
/in the URL endpoints.
Example:
# TAO <= 5.2.0 “/api/v1/user/<user_id>/dataset/<dataset_id>/upload” # TAO >= 5.3.0 “/api/v1/users/<user_id>/datasets/<dataset_id>:upload”
The dataset upload endpoint has a limit of 250 MB. Anything greater has to be uploaded in cloud and provided as a http link in the pull argument of dataset create endpoint