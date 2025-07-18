Migrating to the TAO API from TAO 5.3.0

In TAO 5.3.0, the TAO APIs introduces some breaking changes in the interface that are outlined below.

Helm chart service name has changed from tao-toolkit-api to tao-api

The nvidia-tao-client command line interface, will be deprecated in the future. The notebooks use tao-api as the entrypoint.

model object in the TAO API has been renamed to experiment .

Handlers are in plural format in the endpoints, datasets, experiments. Example: Copy Copied! # TAO <= 5.2.0 ‘/api/v1/user/<user_id>/model/<model_id>/job/<job_id>’ # TAO >= 5.3.0 ‘/api/v1/users/<user_id>/experiments/<experiment_id>/jobs/<job_id>’



Actions are referenced by : instead of / in the URL endpoints. Example: Copy Copied! # TAO <= 5.2.0 “/api/v1/user/<user_id>/dataset/<dataset_id>/upload” # TAO >= 5.3.0 “/api/v1/users/<user_id>/datasets/<dataset_id>:upload”

