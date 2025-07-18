SiameseOI with TAO Deploy

You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:

Copy Copied! inference: gpu_id: 0 trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"

Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine inference:

Copy Copied! tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file

results_dir : The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the results_dir .

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine: