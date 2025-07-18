NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
SiameseOI with TAO Deploy

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a SiameseOI .etlt or .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model visual_changenet export, is taken as an input to tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a SiameseOI model, refer to the SiameseOI training documentation.

Converting an ETLT or ONNX File into TensorRT Engine

gen_trt_engine

The gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an .etlt or .onnx file. The following is an example configuration:

gen_trt_engine:
  results_dir: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine"
  onnx_file: "${results_dir}/export/oi_model.onnx"
  trt_engine: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/oi_model.trt.v100"
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 400
  input_height: 100
  tensorrt:
    data_type: fp32
    workspace_size: int = 1024
    min_batch_size: int = 1
    opt_batch_size: int = 1
    max_batch_size: int = 1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
results_dir string The path to the results directory
onnx_file string The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model
trt_engine string The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported. 3
input_width unsigned int 400 The input width >0
input_height unsigned int 100 The input height >0
batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16/int8
workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024
min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0

Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine generation:

tao deploy optical_inspection gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=/path/to/etlt/file \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the results_dir.

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy optical_inspection gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:

inference:
  gpu_id: 0
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"

Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine inference:

tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the results_dir.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR

