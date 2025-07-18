SiameseOI with TAO Deploy
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a SiameseOI
.etlt or
.onnx file, which is first generated using
tao model visual_changenet export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a SiameseOI model, refer to the
SiameseOI training documentation.
gen_trt_engine
The
gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an
.etlt
or
.onnx file. The following is an example configuration:
gen_trt_engine:
results_dir: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine"
onnx_file: "${results_dir}/export/oi_model.onnx"
trt_engine: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/oi_model.trt.v100"
input_channel: 3
input_width: 400
input_height: 100
tensorrt:
data_type: fp32
workspace_size: int = 1024
min_batch_size: int = 1
opt_batch_size: int = 1
max_batch_size: int = 1
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
results_dir
|string
|–
|The path to the results directory
|–
|
onnx_file
|string
|–
|The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model
|–
|
trt_engine
|string
|–
|The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
|–
|
input_channel
|unsigned int
|3
|The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported.
|3
|
input_width
|unsigned int
|400
|The input width
|>0
|
input_height
|unsigned int
|100
|The input height
|>0
|
batch_size
|unsigned int
|-1
|The batch size of the ONNX model
|>=-1
tensorrt
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
data_type
|string
|fp32
|The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|fp32/fp16/int8
|
workspace_size
|unsigned int
|1024
|The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|>1024
|
min_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
opt_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
max_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine generation:
tao deploy optical_inspection gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/etlt/file \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the
results_dir.
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy optical_inspection gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:
inference:
gpu_id: 0
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"
Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine inference:
tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the
results_dir.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR