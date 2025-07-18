TAO WandB Integration

These are the broad steps involved with setting up Weights & Biases for TAO:

Setting up a Weights & Biases account Acquiring a Weights & Biases API key Logging in to Weights & Biases Setting configurable data for the Weights & Biases experiment

Sign up for a free account at the Weights & Biases website and then log in to your account.

Wandb login screen

Once you have logged in to your Weights & Biases account, find your API key here.

Wandb credentials page

Install the wandb library on your local machine in a Python3 environment.

Copy Copied! python3 -m pip install wandb

To communicate the data from the local compute unit and render data on the Weights & Biases server dashboard, the wandb client in the TAO container must be logged in and synchronized with your profile. To include the wandb client in the container log in, set the WANDB_API_KEY environment variable in the TAO containers with the API key you received when setting up your Weights & Biases account.

To set the environment variable via the TAO launcher, use the sample JSON file below for reference and replace the value field under the Envs element of the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

Warning Weights and biases requires access to the /config directory in the container. Therefore, you will be required to instantiate the container with root access. Make sure to unset the user field under the DockerOptions settings in the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

Copy Copied! { "Mounts": [ { "source": "/path/to/your/data", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/data" }, { "source": "/path/to/your/local/results", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/results" }, { "source": "/path/to/config/files", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs" } ], "Envs": [ { "variable": "WANDB_API_KEY", "value": "<api_key_value_from_wandb>" } ], "DockerOptions": { "shm_size": "16G", "ulimits": { "memlock": -1, "stack": 67108864 }, "ports": { "8888": 8888 } } }