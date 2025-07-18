tao/archive/5.5.0/text/excerpts/deepstream_trt_version_interoperability.html
Note
Due to changes in the TensorRT API between versions
8.0.x and
7.2.x,
the deployable models generated using the
export task in TAO 3.0-21.11+
can only be deployed in DeepStream version 6.0. In order to deploy the models compatible
with DeepStream 5.1 from the table above with DeepStream 5.1, you will need to run the
corresponding
tao model <model> export task using the TAO 3.0-21.08 package to re-generate
a deployable model and calibration cache file that is compatible with TensorRT 7.2.
Similarly, if you have a model trained with TAO 3.0-21.08 package and want to deploy
to DeepStream 6.0, please regenerate the deployable
model.etlt and int8 calibration
file using the corresponding
tao model <model> export task in TAO 3.0-21.11+
TAO 3.0-21.11+ was built with TensorRT 8.0.1.6.
To downgrade to the 3.0-21.08 or 3.0-21.11 package, please instantiate a new virtual environment by following the instructions in the Quick Start Guide and run the following commands
pip3 install nvidia-pyindex
pip3 install nvidia-tao==0.1.19 # for 3.0-21.08
pip3 install nvidia-tao==0.1.20 # for 3.0-21.11