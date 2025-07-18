tao/archive/5.5.0/text/excerpts/instructions_for_jetson_with_OSS.html

For the Jetson platform, the tao-converter is available to download in the NVIDIA developer zone. You may choose the version you wish to download as listed in the overview section. Once the tao-converter is downloaded, please follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine.

Unzip the zip file on the target machine. Install the OpenSSL package using the command: sudo apt-get install libssl-dev Export the following environment variables:

$ export TRT_LIB_PATH = ”/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu” $ export TRT_INC_PATH = ”/usr/include/aarch64-linux-gnu”

For Jetson devices, TensorRT comes pre-installed with Jetpack. If you are using older JetPack, upgrade to JetPack-5.0DP. Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) section above or in this GitHub repo. Run the tao-converter using the sample command below and generate the engine.