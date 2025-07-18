tao/archive/5.5.0/text/excerpts/tensorrt_oss_on_jetson_arm64.html
Install Cmake (>=3.13)
Note
TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, while the default cmake on Jetson/Ubuntu 18.04 is cmake 3.10.2.
Upgrade TensorRT OSS using:
sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz cd cmake-3.13.5/ ./configure make -j$(nproc) sudo make install sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake
Get GPU architecture based on your platform. The
GPU_ARCHSfor different Jetson platform are given in the following table.
Jetson Platform
GPU_ARCHS
Nano/Tx1
53
Tx2
62
AGX Xavier/Xavier NX
72
Build TensorRT OSS:
git clone -b 21.03 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT cd TensorRT/ git submodule update --init --recursive export TRT_SOURCE=`pwd` cd $TRT_SOURCE mkdir -p build && cd build
Note
The
-DGPU_ARCHS=72below is for Xavier or NX, for other Jetson platform, change
72referring to
GPU_ARCHSfrom step 2.
/usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS=72 -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR=`pwd`/out make nvinfer_plugin -j$(nproc)
After building ends successfully,
libnvinfer_plugin.so*will be generated under
‘pwd’/out/.
Replace
"libnvinfer_plugin.so*"with the newly generated.
sudo mv /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${HOME}/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y sudo cp `pwd`/out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y sudo ldconfig