tao/archive/5.5.0/text/excerpts/tensorrt_oss_on_x86.html
Building TensorRT OSS on x86:
Install Cmake (>=3.13).
Note
TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, so install cmake 3.13 if your cmake version is lower than 3.13c
sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz cd cmake-3.13.5/ ./configure make -j$(nproc) sudo make install sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake
Get GPU architecture. The
GPU_ARCHSvalue can be retrieved by the
deviceQueryCUDA sample:
cd /usr/local/cuda/samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery sudo make ./deviceQuery
If the
/usr/local/cuda/samplesdoesn’t exist in your system, you could download
deviceQuery.cppfrom this GitHub repo. Compile and run
deviceQuery.
nvcc deviceQuery.cpp -o deviceQuery ./deviceQuery
This command will output something like this, which indicates the
GPU_ARCHSis
75based on CUDA Capability major/minor version.
Detected 2 CUDA Capable device(s) Device 0: "Tesla T4" CUDA Driver Version / Runtime Version 10.2 / 10.2 CUDA Capability Major/Minor version number: 7.5
Build TensorRT OSS:
git clone -b 21.08 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT cd TensorRT/ git submodule update --init --recursive export TRT_SOURCE=`pwd` cd $TRT_SOURCE mkdir -p build && cd build
Note
Make sure your
GPU_ARCHSfrom step 2 is in TensorRT OSS
CMakeLists.txt. If GPU_ARCHS is not in TensorRT OSS
CMakeLists.txt, add
-DGPU_ARCHS=<VER>as below, where
<VER>represents
GPU_ARCHSfrom step 2.
/usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS=xy -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR=`pwd`/out make nvinfer_plugin -j$(nproc)
After building ends successfully,
libnvinfer_plugin.so*will be generated under
\`pwd\`/out/.
Replace the original
libnvinfer_plugin.so*:
sudo mv /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${HOME}/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y sudo cp $TRT_SOURCE/`pwd`/out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y sudo ldconfig