PyG Release 26.04

This PyG container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.



Driver Requirements

Release 26.04 is based on CUDA 13.2.1 . For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Contents of the PyG container

This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of PyG in /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric . It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module. The /workspace/examples folder is copied from /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric/examples for users starting to run PyG. For example, to run the gcn.py example:

Copy Copied! /workspace/examples# python gcn.py

See /workspace/README.md for details.

The container also includes the following:

GPU Requirements

Release 26.04 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



Key Features and Enhancements

The latest GNN+LLM features. See /workspace/examples/llm/README.md for details.

for details. Continued optimizations and stability improvements for GNN+LLM

None.

NVIDIA PyG Container Versions

The PyG container supports the same version of Ubuntu and CUDA as the PyTorch container.