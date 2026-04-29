PyG Release 26.04
This PyG container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.
Driver Requirements
Release 26.04 is based on CUDA 13.2.1. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Contents of the PyG container
This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of PyG in
/opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric. It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module. The /workspace/examples folder is copied from /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric/examples for users starting to run PyG. For example, to run the gcn.py example:
/workspace/examples# python gcn.py
See
/workspace/README.md for details.
The container also includes the following:
- torch-geometric 2.8.0
- pyg-lib 0.6.0
- Built on PyTorch 26.03, which contains the following:
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.2.1.009
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 13.4.0.1
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.21.0.82
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.29.7
- NVIDIA RAPIDS™ 26.04
- Apex
- rdma-core 50.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.26
- OpenMPI 4.1.7
- GDRCopy 2.4.1
- TensorBoard 2.9.0
- Nsight Compute 2026.1.1.2
- Nsight Systems 2026.2.1.210
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.16.1.11
- Torch-TensorRT 2.12.0a0
- NVIDIA DALI® 2.0.0
- MAGMA 2.6.2
- JupyterLab 4.2.5 including Jupyter-TensorBoard
- TransformerEngine v2.14
- PyTorch quantization wheel 2.1.2
GPU Requirements
Release 26.04 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.
Key Features and Enhancements
- The latest GNN+LLM features. See
/workspace/examples/llm/README.mdfor details.
-
Continued optimizations and stability improvements for GNN+LLM
Announcements
- None.
NVIDIA PyG Container Versions
The PyG container supports the same version of Ubuntu and CUDA as the PyTorch container.
|Container Version
|Ubuntu
|CUDA Toolkit
|PyG
|PyTorch
|26.04
|24.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.2.1.009
|2.7.0
|2.12.0a0+0291f960b6
|26.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.2.0.046
|2.7.0
|2.11.0a0+a6c236b9fd1
|26.02
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.1.1.006
|2.7.0
|2.11.0a0+eb65b36914
|26.01
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.1.1.006
|2.7.0
|2.10.0a0+a36e1d39eb
|25.11
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.2.006
|2.7.0
|2.10.0a0+b558c986e8
|25.09
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.1.012
|2.7.0
|2.9.0a0+50eac811a6
|25.08
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.0.044
|2.7.0
|2.8.0a0+34c6371d24
|25.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.8.1.012
|2.7.0
|2.7.0a0+7c8ec84dab
|25.01
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.8.0
|2.7.0
|2.6.0a0+ecf3bae40a
|24.11
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.6.3
|2.7.0
|2.6.0a0+df5bbc0
|24.09
|22.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.6.1
|2.6.0
|2.5.0a0+b465a5843b
|24.07
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.5.1
|2.6.0
|2.4.0a0+3bcc3cddb5
|24.05
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.1
|2.6.0
|2.4.0a0+07cecf4
|24.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.0.41
|2.5.0
|2.3.0a0+40ec155e58
|24.01
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.3.2
|2.4.0
|2.2.0a0+81ea7a4
|23.11
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.3.0
|2.4.0
|23.11
|23.01
|20.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.0.1
|2.2.0
|23.01
Known Issues
-
Please refer to the CUDA DL Release Notes for additional details.