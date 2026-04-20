vLLM Release 26.03
The NVIDIA vLLM Release 26.03 is made up of two container images available on NGC: vLLM.
Contents of the vLLM container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of vLLM in /opt/vllm. It is pre-built and installed in the default system Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/vllm) in the container image. Visit vLLM Docs to learn more about vLLM.
The NVIDIA vLLM Container is optimized for use with NVIDIA GPUs, and contains the following software for GPU acceleration
- Please see to the CUDA section for the list of libraries inherited from the CUDA container.
- vLLM: 0.17.1
- flashinfer 0.6.7
- transformers 4.57.5
- flash-attention 2.7.4.post1
- xgrammar 0.1.32
- 2.11.0a0+a6c236b9fd1
Driver Requirements
Release 26.03 is based on CUDA 13.2.0 For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compatibility information between CUDA versions and driver releases
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers
Key Features and Enhancements
This vLLM release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Support Nemotron Super V3
Announcements
- None.
Known Issues
-
vLLM serveuses aggressive GPU memory allocation by default (effectively --gpu-memory-utilization≈1.0). On systems with shared/unified GPU memory (e.g. DGX Spark or Jetson platforms), this can lead to out-of-memory errors. If you encounter OOM, start vllm serve with a lower utilization value, for example:
vllm serve <model> --gpu-memory-utilization 0.7.