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vLLM Release 26.03

The NVIDIA vLLM Release 26.03 is made up of two container images available on NGC: vLLM.

Contents of the vLLM container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of vLLM in /opt/vllm. It is pre-built and installed in the default system Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/vllm) in the container image. Visit vLLM Docs to learn more about vLLM.

The NVIDIA vLLM Container is optimized for use with NVIDIA GPUs, and contains the following software for GPU acceleration

  • Please see to the CUDA section for the list of libraries inherited from the CUDA container.
  • vLLM: 0.17.1
  • flashinfer 0.6.7
  • transformers 4.57.5
  • flash-attention 2.7.4.post1
  • xgrammar 0.1.32
  • 2.11.0a0+a6c236b9fd1

Driver Requirements

Release 26.03 is based on CUDA 13.2.0 For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This vLLM release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • Support Nemotron Super V3

Announcements

  • None.

Known Issues

  • vLLM serve uses aggressive GPU memory allocation by default (effectively --gpu-memory-utilization≈1.0). On systems with shared/unified GPU memory (e.g. DGX Spark or Jetson platforms), this can lead to out-of-memory errors. If you encounter OOM, start vllm serve with a lower utilization value, for example: vllm serve <model> --gpu-memory-utilization 0.7.
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