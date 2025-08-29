NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
PyTorch Release 18.07

The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.07, is available.

Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed in the pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.07 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.

Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Known Issues

When importing Caffe2 after importing Torch, there is an issue which causes GPU support for Caffe2 to be disabled. For users affected by this bug, it is recommended to either use the PyTorch 18.06 or 18.08 container.

