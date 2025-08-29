Pulling A Container
Before you can pull a container from the NGC container registry:
- Install Docker®.
- For NVIDIA DGX™ users, see Preparing to use NVIDIA Containers Getting Started Guide.
- For non-DGX users, see NVIDIA® GPU Cloud™ (NGC) container registry installation documentation based on your platform.
- Ensure that you have access and can log in to the NGC container registry.
Refer to NGC Getting Started Guide for more information.
The deep learning frameworks, the NGC Docker containers, and the deep learning framework containers are stored in the
nvcr.io/nvidia repository.