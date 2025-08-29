The container image for NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 20.10, is available on NGC .



Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, which is based upon Apache MXNet version 1.7.0. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 20.10 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.0 , which requires NVIDIA Driver release 455 or later. However, if you are running on Tesla (for example, T4 or any other Tesla board), you may use NVIDIA driver release 418.xx, 440.30, or 450.xx. The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Release 20.10 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, Volta, Turing, and Ampere Architecture GPU families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs . For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix .



This Optimized Deep Learning Framework release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Deep learning framework containers 19.11 and later include experimental support for Singularity v3.0.

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, Apache MXNet, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for the Optimized Deep Learning Framework. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix .

The tensor core examples provided in GitHub and NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) focus on achieving the best performance and convergence from NVIDIA Volta tensor cores by using the latest deep learning example networks and model scripts for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores on Volta and Turing, therefore you can get results much faster than training without tensor cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time. This container includes the following tensor core examples.

Training deep learning networks is a very computationally intensive task. Novel model architectures tend to have an increasing number of layers and parameters, which slows down training. Fortunately, new generations of training hardware as well as software optimizations make training these new models a feasible task.

Most of the hardware and software training optimization opportunities involve exploiting lower precision like FP16 in order to utilize the Tensor Cores available on new Volta and Turing GPUs. While training in FP16 showed great success in image classification tasks, other more complicated neural networks typically stayed in FP32 due to difficulties in applying the FP16 training guidelines that are needed to ensure proper model training.

That is where AMP (Automatic Mixed Precision) comes into play—it automatically applies the guidelines of FP16 training, using FP16 precision where it provides the most benefit, while conservatively keeping in full FP32 precision operations unsafe to do in FP16.

The NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet AMP tutorial, located in /opt/mxnet/nvidia-examples/AMP/AMP_tutorial.md inside this container, shows how to get started with mixed precision training using AMP for Apache MXNet, using by example the SSD network from GluonCV.

For more information about AMP, see the Training With Mixed Precision Guide .

