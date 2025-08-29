Kaldi Overview

The NVIDIA® Deep Learning SDK accelerates widely-used deep learning frameworks such as Kaldi .

The Kaldi Speech Recognition Toolkit project began in 2009 at Johns Hopkins University with the intent of developing techniques to reduce the cost and time required to build speech recognition systems. While originally focused on ASR support for new languages and domains, the Kaldi project has steadily grown in size and capabilities and enables hundreds of researchers to participate in advancing the field. Now the de-facto speech recognition toolkit in the community, Kaldi helps enable speech services that are used by millions of people every day.

In the container, see the /workspace/README.md file for information about customizing your Kaldi image. For more information about Kaldi, including tutorials, documentation, and examples, see the Kaldi Speech Recognition Toolkit .

This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container.