Running JAX

Use the following commands to run the container, where 25.08 is the container version:

Copy Copied! docker run --gpus all -it --rm -v local_dir:container_dir nvcr.io/nvidia/jax:25.04-py3

If you use multiprocessing for multi-threaded data loaders, the default shared memory segment size with which the container runs might not be enough. Therefore, you should increase the shared memory size add one of these extra parameters to the docker command line:

Copy Copied! --ipc=host

Copy Copied! --shm-size=<requested memory size>

in the command line to

Copy Copied! docker run --gpus all