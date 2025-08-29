Running JAX
Before you can run an NGC deep learning framework container, your Docker® environment must support NVIDIA GPUs. To run a container, issue the appropriate command as explained in Running A Container and specify the registry, repository, and tags.
About this task
On a system with GPU support for NGC containers, when you run a container, the following occurs:
- The container runtime loads the image into a container which runs the software.
- You define the runtime resources of the container by including additional flags and settings that are used with the command.
These flags and settings are described in Running A Container.
- The GPUs are explicitly defined for the Docker container (defaults to all GPUs, but can be specified by using the
NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICESenvironment variable).
Procedure
- Issue the command for the applicable release of the container that you want.
The following command assumes you want to pull the latest JAX core container, where 25.08 is the container version.
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/jax:25.08-py3
To pull the latest MaxText container:
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/jax:25.08-maxtext-py3
- In ther terminal, paste the above command. Ensure that the pull successfully completes before you proceed to step 3.
- Run the container image:
-
Use the following commands to run the container, where 25.08 is the container version:
docker run --gpus all -it --rm -v local_dir:container_dir nvcr.io/nvidia/jax:25.04-py3
If you use multiprocessing for multi-threaded data loaders, the default shared memory segment size with which the container runs might not be enough. Therefore, you should increase the shared memory size add one of these extra parameters to the docker command line:
--ipc=host
--shm-size=<requested memory size>
in the command line to
docker run --gpus all
To pull data and model descriptions from locations outside the container for use by JAX or save results to locations outside the container, mount one or more host directories as Docker® data volumes. This is done via the
-vparameter in the example above.
-
-