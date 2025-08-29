The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.04, is available.



Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is pre-built and installed in the pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.04 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

PyTorch container image version 18.04 is based on PyTorch 0.3.1.

Incorporated all upstream changes from the PyTorch main branch, specifically up to and including commit 2f27c1b5.

Latest version of NCCL 2.1.15

Ubuntu 16.04 with March 2018 updates

Known Issues

Some mixed-precision models might encounter a crash due to a new FP16 overflow check added in PyTorch. We have an upstream fix submitted with PR 7382 and should be resolved in a future container.

