PyTorch Release 18.04
The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.04, is available.
Contents of PyTorch
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed in the
pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04 including Python 3.6 environment
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 (see Errata section and 2.1) including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.333 (see section 2.3.1)
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.1.1
- NCCL 2.1.15 (optimized for NVLink™ )
Driver Requirements
Release 18.04 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- PyTorch container image version 18.04 is based on PyTorch 0.3.1.
- Incorporated all upstream changes from the PyTorch main branch, specifically up to and including commit 2f27c1b5.
- Latest version of NCCL 2.1.15
- Ubuntu 16.04 with March 2018 updates
Known Issues
Some mixed-precision models might encounter a crash due to a new FP16 overflow check added in PyTorch. We have an upstream fix submitted with PR 7382 and should be resolved in a future container.