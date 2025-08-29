The NVIDIA container image for Kaldi, release 19.05, is available on NGC .



Contents of the Kaldi container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in /opt/kaldi .

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 19.05 is based on CUDA 10.1 Update 1, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 418.xx. However, if you are running on Tesla (Tesla V100, Tesla P4, Tesla P40, or Tesla P100), you may use NVIDIA driver release 384.111+ or 410. The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Release 19.05 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, and Turing families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs . For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix .



This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.

The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:

/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare.sh which downloads a trained model and data.

which downloads a trained model and data. /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.sh and /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_multigpu_benchmark.sh which run inference on the trained model and data.

There are no known issues in this release.

