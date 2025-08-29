PyTorch Release 18.03
The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.03, is available.
Contents of PyTorch
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed in the
pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04 including Python 3.6 environment
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 (see Errata section and 2.1) including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.333 (see section 2.3.1)
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.1.1
- NCCL 2.1.2 (optimized for NVLink™ )
Driver Requirements
Release 18.03 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- PyTorch container image version 18.03 is based on PyTorch 0.3.0.
- Incorporated all upstream changes from the PyTorch main branch, specifically, PR 5327.
- Latest version of cuBLAS 9.0.333
- Latest version of cuDNN 7.1.1
- Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2018 updates
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.