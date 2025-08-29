The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 22.05, is available on NGC.



Contents of the TensorFlow container

This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance for image-based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates the efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script might need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 22.05 is based on CUDA 11.7 , which requires NVIDIA Driver release 515 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 450.51 (or later R450), 470.57 (or later R470), or 510.47 (or later R510). The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, and R460 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 11.7. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



GPU Requirements

Release 22.05 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, and NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorFlow container images version 22.05 are based on TensorFlow 1.15.5 and 2.8.0.

Fixed segfault in SparseToDense when validate_indices if false for both TF1 and TF2.

if false for both TF1 and TF2. Fixed XLA device indexing issue in TF2 that caused out-of-memory errors when using Horovod to distribute work to multiple GPUs

Removed unneeded copies when saving resource variables. This lowers the effective memory footprint for models with large layers (for example, embedding layers in recommender models).

Optimized depthwise convolution backprop filter kernel, providing speedups between 10 and 100x over previous implementation.

Announcements

Starting with the 22.05 release, the TensorFlow 1 and 2 containers are available for the Arm SBSA platform. For example, pulling the Docker image nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:22.05-tf2-py3 Docker image on an Arm SBSA machine will automatically fetch the Arm-specific image.

Support for Slurm PMI2 has been removed from the 22.01 release. PMIX is supported by the container, but is not supported by default in Slurm. Users who depend on Slurm integration might need to configure Slurm for PMIX in the base OS as appropriate to their OS distribution (for Ubuntu 20.04, the required package is slurm-wlm-basic-plugins ).

NVIDIA TensorFlow Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, TensorFlow, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for TensorFlow. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Tensor Core Examples

The tensor core examples provided in GitHub focus on achieving the best performance and convergence by using the latest deep learning example networks and model scripts for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores on NVIDIA Volta, therefore you can get results much faster than training without Tensor Cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.

Known Issues