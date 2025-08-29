DGL Release 24.05

This DGL container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.



This container image contains the complete source of the version of DGL in /opt/dgl/dgl-source . It is pre-built and installed as a system Pyton module.

The container includes the following:

Release 24.05 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and NVIDIA Hopper™ architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



This DGL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

In this release of the NVIDIA DGL container, NVIDIA enhances support for distributed feature gathering by integrating NVSHMEM, further improving on the feature fetching performance for distributed GNN tasks. Check out the examples located at: /workspace/examples/wholegraph-examples

Add NVIDIA Synthetic Graph Generation tool for generating graphs with an arbitrary size, including node and edge tabular features. The major features of the release can be found in the DGL release notes.

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, DGL, and TensorRT are supported in each NVIDIA containers for DGL. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.