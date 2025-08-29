The NVIDIA container image for JAX, release 24.04 is available on NGC .



Contents of the JAX container

This container image contains the complete source for the following software:

JAX: /opt/jax

XLA: /opt/xla

Flax: /opt/flax

TransformerEngine: /opt/transformer-engine

The JAX runtime package jaxlib is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/jaxlib) in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 23.10 is based on CUDA 12.4.1 , which requires NVIDIA Driver release 545 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 545.23 (or later R545).

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, and R520 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.3. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



This JAX release includes the following key features and enhancements.

JAX container images in version 24.04 are based on jaxlib==0.4.26 .

. PAXML and Maxtext containers are available in version 24.04.

The JAX Toolbox projects focus on achieving the best performance and convergence on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere tensor cores and provide the latest deep learning models and scripts for training and fine-tuning. These examples are tested against a nightly CI as well as each NGC container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.

Projects

In addition to projects, JAX Toolbox includes nightly containers for libraries across the JAX ecosystem.

Container Type Image URI jax - ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:jax paxml LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:pax t5x LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:t5x levanter LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:levanter maxtext LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:maxtext triton JAX extension ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:triton equinox layer library ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:equinox grok model ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:grok

NVIDIA Tx5 and Paxml Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of CUDA and JAX are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for JAX.

The JAX version in the Paxml and T5x containers are development versions. See /opt/jax-source and /opt/xla-source for the version used in each container.



Known Issues