The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 17.06, is available.

PyTorch container image version 17.06 is based on PyTorch 0.1.12.



Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is pre-built and installed into the /usr/local/[bin,share,lib] directories in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Ubuntu 16.04 with May 2017 updates

Known Issues

The NCCL library version 1.6.1 included in this image, modifies the output buffers on all GPUs during in-place ncclReduce() operations, whereas normally only the "root" (target) device's output buffer should be modified. This is fixed in later versions of NCCL, as will be packaged in later versions of this image. As a workaround, either use ncclAllReduce(), which correctly modifies output buffers of all GPUs to the same values, or use out-of-place ncclReduce(), wherein the output buffer is distinct from the input buffer.

