NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks  NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks  Release 18.09
Download PDF

Release 18.09

The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.09, is available.

Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.09 is based on CUDA 10, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 410.xx. However, if you are running on Tesla (Tesla V100, Tesla P4, Tesla P40, or Tesla P100), you may use NVIDIA driver release 384. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades.

Key Features and Enhancements

This Optimized Deep Learning Framework release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.09 is based on 1.3.0, with all upstream changes from the Apache MXNet main branch up to the creation point of the v1.3.x branch (PR 12301), plus all substantive cherry-picks from main that were included in the v1.3.0 release.
  • The demonstrator of mixed precision ResNet-50 training using the NHWC data layout has been expanded to work now on the Turing architecture in addition to Volta.
  • Latest version of cuDNN 7.3.0.
  • Latest version of CUDA 10.0 which includes support for DGX-2, Turing, and Jetson Xavier.
  • Latest version of cuBLAS 10.0.
  • Latest version of NCCL 2.3.4.
  • Latest version of TensorRT 5.0.0 RC.
  • Latest version of DALI 0.2 Beta.
  • Ubuntu 16.04 with August 2018 updates

Known Issues

The multi-threaded nature of Apache MXNet model execution may result in a variable maximum usage of GPU global memory, as discussed in earlier release notes. Users that experience sporadic out-of-GPU-memory errors should experiment with setting the environment variable MXNET_GPU_WORKER_NTHREADS=1 as a possible remedy. We anticipate the need for this experimentation will be removed in our next release.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 29, 2025.
content here