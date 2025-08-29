The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 18.02, is available.

TensorFlow container image version 18.02 is based on TensorFlow 1.4.0.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.02 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Updated OpenSeq2Seq example to include latest bug fixes

Latest version of cuBLAS

Ubuntu 16.04 with January 2018 updates

Known Issues